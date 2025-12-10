Aerospace manufacturer Aequs debuted with a 13% premium, a steady listing though below grey market expectations. Its IPO was heavily oversubscribed 101 times, signaling strong investor demand.

Aerospace precision manufacturer Aequs made a steady debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, opening with a 13% premium despite a muted market environment. The stock listed at Rs 140 on both the NSE and BSE, higher than its issue price of Rs 124, and quickly climbed to around Rs 151, giving early investors a solid listing-day gain.

A Positive Debut, But Short of Market Buzz

While Aequs managed to start strong, the listing price fell short of expectations created in the grey market. Ahead of the debut, Aequs’ unlisted shares were trading near Rs 152, implying a 22.5% premium over the issue price.

The slightly softer-than-expected listing has left analysts urging investors to balance optimism with caution.

Experts Advise: Book Some Gains, Hold the Rest

Market watchers say Aequs remains a fundamentally strong company with a clear edge in aerospace precision manufacturing — a sector where India is rapidly emerging as a major player.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP at Mehta Equities, noted that while the listing came in below projections, the company’s robust business model and heavy subscription interest make it a solid long-term bet.

He suggests investors hold on to their allotted shares for long-term gains.

Echoing the view, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the sentiment around Aequs is “constructive,” driven by its integrated operations and global customer network.

However, she warned of risks such as sector cyclicality, reliance on global aerospace demand, and the company’s capital-heavy structure.

She recommends investors book partial profits now and hold the remaining shares for the medium to long term. Traders, she says, should maintain a stop-loss around Rs 120 to navigate volatility.

A Blockbuster IPO Backed by Strong Demand

Aequs’ fundamentals attracted massive investor appetite during the IPO. The Rs 922 crore public issue was subscribed a staggering 101.63 times, making it one of the more sought-after offerings of the year.

As per NSE data:

QIBs led the charge, oversubscribing their portion 120.92 times

NIIs followed at 80.62 times

Retail investors subscribed 78.05 times

The company also raised Rs 414 crore from 33 anchor investors ahead of the IPO, signalling strong institutional interest.