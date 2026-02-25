Longeveron said that intravenous laromestrocel improved the physical condition of patients with age-related clinical frailty after nine months, compared to placebo.

Shares of Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) rose 7% on Wednesday after the company announced positive results from the trial of its investigational therapy in age-related clinical frailty.

The company said that intravenous laromestrocel improved the physical condition of patients with age-related clinical frailty after nine months, compared to placebo.

Laromestrocel is a human bone marrow-derived allogeneic stem cell (MSC) investigational therapy. The company was evaluating whether it improves physical functioning in 148 ambulatory individuals with frailty.

