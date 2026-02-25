The company stated that, following the withdrawal of Gilgamesh’s challenge, there are no remaining challenges against its patent.

The patent in question is about new chemical versions of psilocybin to treat mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Enveric identified that Gilgamesh’s petition may target claims that could be relevant to another family of patents owned by the company.

These patents are aimed at the treatment of depression and anxiety, and Enveric noted that the company has licensed them to third parties for development.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) on Wednesday announced that Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals has withdrawn a challenge against the company’s patent.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Enveric stated that following the withdrawal of Gilgamesh’s challenge, there are no remaining challenges against its patent.

Enveric shares were up more than 4% in Wednesday’s opening trade.

What Is The Patent In Question About?

The patent in question is about new chemical versions of psilocybin to treat mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Gilgamesh filed a challenge against the patent in August 2025. Subsequently, AbbVie Inv. (ABBV) acquired bretisilocin from the company in a deal valued at up to $1.2 billion. Gilgamesh notified the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that it had become a wholly-owned subsidiary of an entity owned by AbbVie.

AbbVie filed a request with the USPTO in October to withdraw the post-grant review (PGR) petition filed by Gilgamesh.

Enveric identified that Gilgamesh’s petition may target claims that could be relevant to another family of patents owned by the company. These patents are aimed at the treatment of depression and anxiety, and Enveric noted that the company has licensed them to third parties for development.

Under its license terms, the company is eligible to receive aggregate upfront, development, and sales milestones potentially totaling up to $205 million, in addition to royalties on future sales.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Enveric Biosciences trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

One bullish user on Stocktwits termed the withdrawal of the petition against Enveric as “huge news.”

ENVB stock is down 39% year-to-date and 84% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<