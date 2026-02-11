The company has bagged a purchase order for its Sonoma ultra-high-power package-level test and burn-in systems.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) announced on Wednesday that it has received a purchase order covering several of its Sonoma ultra-high-power package-level test and burn-in systems.

The order is tied to next-generation artificial intelligence chips destined for large-scale data centers.

The semiconductor equipment supplier said the win comes from its primary production customer and centers on burn-in testing for a more powerful AI processor designed for both training and inference workloads.

Following the update, AEHR stock traded over 15% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

