More than two-thirds of Analog Devices’ fiscal 2026 growth came from markets not centered on AI, CEO Vincent Roche said.

Analog Devices’ Q4 adjusted EPS of $4.06 beat the $3.98 estimate, while revenue rose 42% to $4.37 billion.

Industrial revenue rose 55% to $2.19 billion, while communications revenue jumped 81% to $707 million.

The company projected a Q1 FY27 adjusted operating margin of about 50.5%, down from 52.3% in Q4.

Analog Devices (ADI) shares plunged in premarket trading on Tuesday, on track to hit a seven-month low, even as the semiconductor company reported record fiscal 2026 revenue and fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue rose 42% year over year to $4.37 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $4.06, beating the $3.98 estimate.

At the time of this writing, ADI stock was down nearly 11% in premarket trading amid broader market weakness, on track to hit levels last seen in April and reversing the previous session’s 9% jump.

CEO Sees Durable Growth Beyond AI

CEO and Chair Vincent Roche said AI infrastructure investments continued to drive growth across the company's data center and automated test equipment (ATE) businesses.

However, more than two-thirds of fiscal 2026 growth came from non-AI-centric market opportunities, Roche added.

The company's industrial segment generated $2.19 billion in Q4 revenue, up 55% year over year, while communications revenue jumped 81% to $707 million. Automotive revenue increased 21% to $1.04 billion.

“As we enter fiscal 2027, we remain focused on translating innovation leadership into durable growth and long-term value creation,” the CEO said.

CFO Richard Puccio also outlined three capital allocation priorities for the company, which were research and development, capacity investments to support customer demand and shareholder returns.

Analog Devices Forecasts $4.4B In Q1 Revenue

For the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2027, Analog Devices forecasted revenue of $4.4 billion, plus or minus $150 million, compared with the $4.31 billion consensus estimate.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $3.82, plus or minus $0.20, broadly in line with the $3.81 consensus. Its adjusted operating margin is projected at approximately 50.5%, plus or minus 100 basis points, compared with 52.3% in Q4.

Analog Devices reported full-year revenue of $15.18 billion, up 38% from fiscal 2025. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 49.5% from 41.9%, while free cash flow reached $5.45 billion, representing 36% of revenue.

The company returned $5.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in fiscal 2026.

What Retail Thinks About ADI Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around ADI stock fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘high’ levels.

ADI stock retail sentiment on November 24, as of 08:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, ADI stock has risen over 38%. In comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which hold the stock, have risen over 34% and 12%, respectively, over the same period.

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