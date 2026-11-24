The company raised its full-year 2026 sales growth expectations to around 6%, from its previous forecast of about 5%.

Abercrombie & Fitch reported an 11% increase in Q3 net sales to $1.44 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

Q3 Operating margin of 15.5% exceeded the company’s guidance of 13% to 14%.

Q3 comparable sales grew 6%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) jumped more than 10% in premarket trading on Tuesday, after the apparel retailer posted record third-quarter sales and raised its full-year 2026 revenue and earnings outlook.

The company reported an 11% increase in third-quarter (Q3) net sales to $1.44 billion, marking its 16th consecutive quarter of sales growth and exceeding analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) rose to $3.82 from $2.36 a year earlier, beating the consensus estimate of $3.1.

Abercrombie’s bottom line benefited from around $20 million in tariff refunds, which contributed $0.40 per share. Operating margin was 15.5%, exceeding the company’s guidance of 13% to 14%.

Abercrombie Sees 6% Net Sales Growth In FY 2026

The retailer raised its full-year 2026 sales growth to around 6%, from its previous forecast of about 5%. It also increased its EPS guidance to between $13.70 and $13.90 from $13.10 to $13.60.

For the fourth quarter (Q4), Abercrombie expects sales growth of around 7%, EPS of $4.40 to $4.60 and an operating margin of 15%. The company also maintained its full-year share repurchase target of at least $500 million.

“We remain on track for another year of record net sales, strong double-digit operating margins and growth in earnings per share,” said CEO Fran Horowitz.

Abercrombie, Hollister Post Record Quarterly Sales

According to the company, both its brands recorded their highest-ever Q3 sales, with Abercrombie posting 12% growth and Hollister clocking an 11% increase. Overall comparable sales rose 6%.

“Disciplined inventory management supported higher average unit retail with lower than expected promotions. Strong gross margin performance, coupled with operating expense leverage, led both operating margin and earnings per diluted share above our outlook,” Horowitz said.

Retail Turns Bullish On ANF

Retail sentiment surrounding ANF on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ levels of message volume.

ANF shares have gained more than 23% so far in2026

Also read: Humana Will Exceed Its FY2028 Earnings Target, Says Keybanc – Sees Nearly 30% Upside In HUM Stock

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<