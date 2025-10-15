The Visakhapatnam project is set to power next-generation compute needs through renewable energy and advanced cloud infrastructure.

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose 1.6% on Wednesday after the company announced a landmark joint venture with Google to build India’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The stock has gained nearly 7% in the last month.

The project, to be developed under Adani’s joint venture AdaniConneX, will involve a $15 billion (₹1.25 lakh crore) investment over five years (2026–2030). The initiative aims to boost India’s AI infrastructure while integrating renewable energy solutions to power the new facility.

AI Infrastructure Push

The proposed campus will feature gigawatt-scale data centre operations supported by a subsea cable system and advanced clean energy infrastructure to handle AI-intensive workloads. The project will be executed in collaboration with partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

Key elements include a purpose-built AI data centre hub in Visakhapatnam that will significantly expand India’s compute capacity and advance the country’s position in next-generation digital infrastructure.

Both companies will also co-invest in renewable power generation, grid transmission, and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. These measures are designed to enhance sustainability and grid resilience while supporting large-scale AI operations.

Analyst View

According to SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu, the partnership marks a major milestone in India’s digital infrastructure roadmap and aligns with Adani Enterprises’ strategy of building long-term assets in high-growth sectors.

He said the Visakhapatnam project will not only reinforce AdaniConneX’s position as a data infrastructure leader but also open up significant opportunities in renewable energy, grid storage, and AI infrastructure management.

The analyst added that the collaboration underscores Adani’s broader pivot toward sustainable and technology-led growth, with potential to attract global institutional investors over time.

Strategic Impact

The AI data campus is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction, and green energy sectors, while positioning Visakhapatnam as a global digital hub.

Sahu noted that AdaniConneX’s gigawatt-scale infrastructure and Google’s cloud expertise form a complementary partnership that strengthens India’s standing as a competitive player in global AI infrastructure.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Adani Enterprises’ stock has declined 0.3% so far in 2025.

