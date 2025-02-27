ACM Research Sees Retail Chatter Spike Over 500% As Q4 Earnings Blow Past Estimates: Roth MKM Raises Price Target

Analysts at Roth MKM were “encouraged” by ACM’s performance, hiking their price target for the stock to $40 from $25 while maintaining their ‘Buy’ rating.

ACM Research Sees Retail Chatter Spike Over 500% As Q4 Earnings Blow Past Estimates: Roth MKM Raises Price Target
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) surged nearly 21% after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings blew past estimates, with the stock climbing to a 10-month high.

ACM Research reported Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56, significantly higher than the Wall Street consensus of $0.40. During the same period last year, the company’s EPS stood at $0.43.

The semiconductor company posted revenue of $223.5 million during the quarter, notably higher than the estimated $194.9 million, and surging 31% year-on-year (YoY).

For the full year, ACM Research reported an EPS of $2.26, ahead of $1.85 estimated by analysts. Revenue came in at $782 million for the year, higher than the expected $751 million.

“We gained additional market share by capitalizing on product cycles and deepening engagements with key customers, demonstrating the strength of our multi-product portfolio,” said ACM CEO Dr. David Wang.

He also announced that ACM has commenced operations at its Liangang production facility in China, with capacity expansion planned through the year.

ACM also announced that it achieved process qualification of its thermal and plasma-enhanced atomic layer deposition (ALD) furnace tools at two semiconductor customers in mainland China.

Analysts at Roth MKM were “encouraged” by ACM’s performance, hiking their price target for the stock to $40 from $25 while maintaining their ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. This implies an upside of over 44% from Wednesday’s closing price.

After the company’s Q4 results, retail chatter on Stocktwits surged considerably, rising 571% in the past 24 hours.

Sentiment saw a dramatic improvement, too, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (79/100) territory from ‘bullish’ a day ago.

ACMR retail sentiment.jpg ACMR sentiment and message volume February 26, 2025, as of 11 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

ACM’s stock has been on a bull run this year, surging nearly 78% year-to-date (YTD). Its one-year returns are relatively less stellar, with gains of nearly 28%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

HEICO Stock Gains Aftermarket As Q1 Sales Tops Estimates, Retail Goes Ecstatic

HEICO Stock Gains Aftermarket As Q1 Sales Tops Estimates, Retail Goes Ecstatic

MannKind Stock Surges After-Hours On Q4 Revenue Beat, Debt Reduction As Retail Investors Celebrate ‘Amazing Comeback’

MannKind Stock Surges After-Hours On Q4 Revenue Beat, Debt Reduction As Retail Investors Celebrate ‘Amazing Comeback’

Kratos Defense & Security Stock Falls After Tepid Q1 Outlook, Retail Clings On To ‘Iron Dome’ Hopes

Kratos Defense & Security Stock Falls After Tepid Q1 Outlook, Retail Clings On To ‘Iron Dome’ Hopes

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Recent Stories

India's economic growth outlook remains stable despite global uncertainties: Report

India's economic growth remains strong amid global uncertainties: Report

Maha Shivratri at Mahakumbh: Devotees experience unwavering devotion amidst robust crowd management

Maha Shivratri at Mahakumbh: Devotees experience unwavering devotion amidst robust crowd management

CM Yogi: BJP ensuring modern education for minorities, slams opposition's 'appeasement politics'

CM Yogi: BJP ensuring modern education for minorities, slams opposition’s 'appeasement politics'

Global devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, share their Mahakumbh transformative experiences

Global devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, share their Mahakumbh transformative experiences

MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition: Book Easily for Just Rs 11000; read details RBA

MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition: Book Easily for Just Rs 11000; read details

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon