Accenture (ACN) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire NeuraFlash, a Salesforce and generative AI consulting firm known for its work in sales, service, and field operations.

The deal, pending regulatory approval, will add NeuraFlash’s specialized team of approximately 510 professionals, who hold more than 2,000 Salesforce certifications, to Accenture’s Salesforce Business Group.

