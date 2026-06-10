A District Court in Georgia ordered the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to recalculate Clover’s 2026 Medicare star rating, following which it was raised to 4.5 from 3.5

The upgraded rating applies to Clover’s Preferred Provider Organization health plan, which covers more than 97% of its members.

Clover’s Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plan was not part of the lawsuit.

The firm filed the lawsuit in November, claiming it lost about $120 million in bonus payments because of the ratings reduction.

Shares of Clover Health Investments (CLOV) surged more than 17% on Wednesday, as investors cheered a favorable court order related to a Medicare Star rating, raising expectations of increased bonus payments that would boost its revenue.

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CLOV stock hit its highest levels since November 2021.

Court Order Prompts Re-Rating Of CLOV’s PPO Plan

On Friday, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia ordered the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to recalculate Clover’s 2026 Star Rating after setting aside its previous 3.5-star rating

Following the order, CMS raised the rating to 4.5 stars and instructed the company to submit updated bids based on the higher score.

The upgraded rating applies to Clover’s Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) health plan, which covers more than 97% of its members and will affect payment rates for 2027. Clover’s Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plan was not part of the lawsuit and will retain its previously reported 4.0-star rating.

How Will The Re-Rating Impact CLOV?

Medicare Advantage plans are rated on a five-star scale based on factors such as customer experience, health outcomes, and plan administration. Plans receiving four stars or higher qualify for bonus payments from CMS.

Clover filed the lawsuit in November, claiming it lost about $120 million in bonus payments after the Star Rating for its PPO plan was reduced to 3.5 stars.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that the CMS improperly created or implemented 20 quality measures used in the Medicare Advantage Star Ratings program and ordered the agency to recalculate Clover's 2026 rating.

Retail Bulls Highlight Potential Implications

Retail sentiment surrounding CLOV on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from neutral’ from a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user highlighted that the impact of the verdict could extend beyond the $120 million in expected revenue.

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Another user believes the stock could climb to as high as $60 by 2027.

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CLOV shares have soared more than 98% so far this year.

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