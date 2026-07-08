Bankless co-founder David Hoffman stated on X that Robinhood's retail customer base gives it a “valuable moat” that decentralized platforms like Hyperliquid may struggle to replicate.

Robinhood shares fell alongside the broader market, but several prominent crypto industry analysts remained optimistic about the company's long-term growth.

Former Messari researcher Tulip King said Hyperliquid poses a potential long-term threat but praised Robinhood's broader product strategy.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan described Robinhood as a "generational company" despite increasing competition from crypto-native platforms.

Shares of Robinhood (HOOD) dropped in midday trade on Wednesday amid the broader market sell off but crypto and fintech analyst remain bullish on the company, despite rising competitive threats.

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Tulip King, formerly with Messari crypto research, stated in a post on X that he is “pretty torn” about Robinhood due to the fact that crypto native competitors like Hyperliquid (HYPE) represent an existential threat for Robinhood business model.

Source: @tulipking/X

David Hoffman, Bankless co-founder, expanded on King’s opinions saying that being the owner of the retail relationship is a really “valuable moat”, which is unlikely to be disrupted by a crypto-native protocol like Hyperliquid. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan weighed in with a notably bullish take, calling Robinhood a “generational company.”

Source: @Matt_Hougan/@TruthlessState/X

HOOD, HYPE Drop Amid Market Weakness

HOOD’s stock fell around 2% in midday trade, while HYPE’s price plummeted over 6% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Robinhood’s share dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, while retail sentiment around Hyperliquid’s token continued to trend in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone. Both saw chatter steady at ‘normal’ levels.

The drawdown came amid a broader market sell-off following President Donald Trump’s declaration that the ceasefire with Iran was “over.” The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.41% in midday trade, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) edged 0.04% lower, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) plummeted over 1%.

Robinhood’s Trump Accounts Draw Investor Attention

King stated that Robinhood’s Hoodchain is unlikely to be competitive in the long run. However, he added that Robinhood’s performance, referring to its product strategy and aspirations of becoming a full-service financial institution, were notable.

King pointed to catalysts like the Trump Accounts, seen by him as pro-social and allowing new user adoption and assets over the long run. Retail traders on Stocktwits echoed that view, with several users pointing to Trump Accounts as a potential catalyst for Robinhood shares.

King also noted the financial services suite developed by Robinhood, stating that in case he was to offchain any part of his onchain net worth, this money will definitely go into Robinhood accounts because of the suite of products.

HOOD’s stock has fallen nearly 4% this year, while HYPE’s price has gained over 150%.

Read also: Iran War Fears Drag Bitcoin Lower After Trump Declares Ceasefire Is ‘Over’

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