In a post on X, Senator Cynthia Lummis reiterated that the upcoming Senate session may be Congress’ “last chance” to pass the CLARITY Act before 2030.

The Senate is expected to consider the legislation during a floor window beginning July 13.

The CLARITY Act remains held up by disagreements over ethics provisions, law enforcement powers, and stablecoin reward language.

Analysts have warned that failing to pass the legislation could weaken institutional adoption and delay the launch of new crypto investment products.

Senator Cynthia Lummis renewed her call Wednesday for Congress to pass the CLARITY Act, stating that the legislation represents the U.S.’s best chance to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets before the end of the decade.

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"This is likely our last chance to get real legislation for digital assets on the books before 2030," Lummis wrote on X. "If we fail to pass the CLARITY Act, we are ensuring another country will write the rules for digital assets, and we spend the next decade catching up.”

Source: @SenLummis/X

This is not the first time that Lummis has said that U.S. crypto progress would get delayed till 2030 if the CLARITY Act doesn’t pass. Her latest comments come ahead of an expected Senate floor window beginning July 13, when lawmakers could advance the legislation.

What's Actually Holding Up The CLARITY Act?

Despite bipartisan support for clearer rules on cryptocurrency regulation, Democrats and Republicans remain divided on three key issues.

First, lawmakers are not in agreement over whether the bill should require extra ethics disclosures tied to President Donald Trump’s family crypto businesses, because Trump’s latest financial filing showed very large crypto-related income, and critics say that creates a conflict-of-interest concern.

Second, Section 604 has drawn opposition from law enforcement because it would exempt certain software developers and infrastructure providers from being treated as money transmitters, which critics say could weaken anti-money laundering (AML) and investigative tools.

Lastly, there is still disagreement over whether stablecoin platforms like Coinbase (COIN) should be able to keep paying customers “rewards” on stablecoin holdings even though the GENIUS Act bans issuers from paying interest.

Analysts Say Delay Could Carry Real Costs

Several Wall Street firms have linked their long-term cryptocurrency outlooks to greater regulatory clarity in the U.S. Standard Chartered has forecast Bitcoin (BTC) could reach between $143,000 and $150,000 under a supportive regulatory environment, while Citi has tied its Ethereum (ETH) outlook to developments including staking-related exchange-traded fund (ETF) products.

Meanwhile, Stifel analyst Brian Gardner warned that prospects for the crypto industry could "deteriorate materially" if lawmakers miss the current legislative window.

Bitcoin’s price dropped more than 3% in the last 24 hours amid a broader selloff in the cryptocurrency market after Trump stated that the ceasefire with Iran was “over.” On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘normal’ levels.

Read also: Iran War Fears Drag Bitcoin Lower After Trump Declares Ceasefire Is ‘Over’

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