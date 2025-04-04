user
‘From America, For America:' Ford Rolls Out Employee Pricing For All As Trump’s Auto Tariffs Kick In

The promotion runs April 3 through June 2, and the company says it offers “significant” savings across Ford’s 2024 and 2025 lineup.

Published: Apr 4, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Ford Motor Co. said on Thursday that all of its car buyers can score employee-specific discounts across the company’s gas, electric, and hybrid models, amounting to “thousands” of dollars.

This comes at a time when the Trump administration’s “Liberation Day” tariffs kick in, which could result in a hike in prices of consumer goods across the board.

Ford unveiled the promotion with the tagline, “From America. For America.” It runs April 3 through June 2, and the company says it offers “significant” savings across Ford’s 2024 and 2025 lineup.

However, there are a few exclusions, such as the 2025 Expedition and Navigator sports utility vehicles (SUV), Raptor, and the Super Duty trucks.

President Donald Trump announced earlier that foreign-made cars would attract 25% levies – this also applies to auto parts, impacting companies like Trump ally Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which boasts of the most American-made cars.

“For the next couple of months, we're going to offer our customers the same deal that our employees get... that's worth thousands of dollars,” said Ford’s chief policy officer Steve Croley.

“We understand that these are uncertain times for many Americans. Whether it's navigating the complexities of a changing economy or simply needing a reliable vehicle for your family, we want to help,” Ford said.

Ford sweetened the deal for its electric vehicle customers – the company said its Ford Power Promise has been extended further till June 30. This gives buyers a complimentary home charger and installation, allowing them to go ahead with their day with a charged vehicle.

A recent estimate by the Anderson Economic Group states that Trump’s tariffs could result in car prices going up by $4,000 to $12,500. Wedbush analysts pegged the impact to be as high as $15,000 and called the idea of an all-U.S.-made car a “fictional tale.”

Ford, along with General Motors and Stellantis, is lobbying the Trump administration for tariff relief on imports of certain auto parts, citing the risk of ballooning costs, profit warnings, and layoffs.

