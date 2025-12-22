The space-based broadband provider is preparing for the launch of BlueBird 6 as it accelerates its satellite rollout strategy.

ASTSpaceMobile expects to send satellites into orbit roughly every 45 days throughout 2026.

BlueBird satellites use very large antenna arrays measuring nearly 2,400 square feet.

AST SpaceMobile disclosed that BlueBird 7 has completed manufacturing and is en route to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) stock is drawing increased attention as the company prepares for a major step in its long-term plan to deliver space-based cellular connectivity, announcing key milestones for its next-generation BlueBird satellites.

The space-based broadband provider confirmed that its BlueBird 6 satellite is scheduled to lift off on December 23 at 10:24 p.m. Eastern Time, marking the start of a faster deployment cycle to accelerate the company’s broadband ambitions.

Launch Cadence Accelerates

According to the company’s post on the X platform, the upcoming mission represents the beginning of a more aggressive launch rhythm. ASTS expects to send satellites into orbit roughly every 45 days throughout 2026, a pace intended to support the continuous expansion of its low Earth orbit network.

The launch occurs at a time when President Donald Trump has signed a space policy aimed at boosting America’s dominance in space exploration, defense, and commercial development.

AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites are built to provide fast, always-on mobile internet directly to regular smartphones around the world. The satellites use very large antenna arrays measuring nearly 2,400 square feet, making them the biggest commercial phased-array systems ever sent into low Earth orbit.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

AST SpaceMobile’s stock traded over 4% higher in Monday’s premarket and was among the top 3 trending equity tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

ASTS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said, ‘BlueBird cadence matters more than spectrum headlines now.’

Another user remarked that the valuation will now depend on the deployment cadence.

BlueBird 7 Heads To Florida

Alongside the BlueBird 6 announcement, AST SpaceMobile disclosed that BlueBird 7 has completed manufacturing and is en route to Cape Canaveral, Florida, ahead of its own launch preparations. The spacecraft mirrors BlueBird 6 in design and scale.

The company also provided an update on future builds, stating that BlueBird satellites numbered 8 through 25 are currently undergoing assembly, integration, and testing at its Midland, Texas, facility. AST SpaceMobile reiterated its expectation to place between 45 and 60 satellites into orbit by the end of 2026.

ASTS stock has gained over 259% year-to-date.

