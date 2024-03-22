Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    World Water Day 2024: 7 countries with cleanest water worldwide

    Clean drinking water is critical to our life, yet in most areas of the globe, it is a luxury that many cannot afford. Here are seven countries known for having some of the cleanest water in the world.

    Determining which nations have the cleanest water may be difficult and subjective because it depends on various factors such as water treatment facilities, environmental restrictions, and natural water sources. However, certain nations are frequently recognised as having high-quality drinking water.

    Here are seven countries reputed to have some of the purest water in the world.

    Switzerland: Switzerland is known for its gorgeous lakes, rivers, and underground springs. The government enforces rigorous environmental standards and spends considerably in water treatment facilities to ensure high water quality.

    Norway: Norway has extensive freshwater resources, including glacial rivers and lakes. The country's water sources are mostly pollution-free, and strong environmental protection measures assist to keep the water pure.

    New Zealand: New Zealand is known for its pristine landscapes and natural beauty, which extends to its water sources. The country has rigorous water quality standards, and its distant position helps keep its rivers and lakes clean.

    Iceland: With its abundance of glaciers and geothermal springs, Iceland is regarded for having some of the cleanest water on Earth. The country's rigorous environmental rules and little industrial contamination contribute to the purity of its water sources.

    Canada: Canada has several lakes, rivers, and freshwater reservoirs, many of which are pure and free of pollution. The government maintains high water quality requirements and invests in cutting-edge water treatment technology.

    Finland: The country's large network of lakes and rivers provides substantial freshwater resources that are carefully safeguarded and maintained. To maintain safe drinking water, the government has effective water quality monitoring systems and laws in place.

    Denmark: Denmark has a reputation for providing clean and safe drinking water due to its well-maintained water infrastructure and tight regulatory requirements. The country's groundwater supplies are among the cleanest in the world due to little contamination and good management.

    It is crucial to note that, while these nations are known for their clean water, water quality can vary within specific locations or owing to factors such as industrial activity or agricultural runoff. Furthermore, access to clean water varies by country, with rural or distant locations occasionally experiencing water quality and sanitation issues.

