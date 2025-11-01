Vegan Diet Protein: On World Vegan Day, learn how you can get plenty of protein even from a vegan diet. Try these 3 high-protein vegan recipes for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner, such as vegan omelette, tofu tikka masala, and more.

World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1st worldwide. The purpose of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about the vegan diet among people. Often, people doubt that a vegan diet provides enough protein, but this is not true. Find out which protein-rich recipes can be included from breakfast to dinner.

Try a Vegan Omelette for Breakfast

In a vegan diet, only foods derived from plants are included. Animal-derived products, such as milk or meat, are not used at all. If you are adopting a protein-rich diet for breakfast, consider making a veggie omelette. For this, you need to soak one cup of moong dal overnight. Then, grind the mixture to make a paste. You can add salt and red chilli to this paste according to your taste. Spread the mixture on a hot pan with a little olive oil or vegan butter. Now, add tomatoes, onions, coriander, and chilies on top. Let it cook for 5 minutes, then flip and cook the other side. Eat it with peanut chutney or tomato chutney.

Prepare Vegan Dal Makhani for Lunch

Cream is used to make Dal Makhani, but when making vegan dal, cashew cream is used as a substitute. First, soak urad dal and rajma (kidney beans) in water for 6 hours. Then, cook them in a pressure cooker for 5 to 6 whistles. Now, heat olive oil in a pan and add cumin, onion, ginger-garlic paste, and tomatoes, and sauté them. Add your favourite spices and cook until the oil separates. Instead of dairy cream, use cashew cream in the cooked dal. Garnish it with coriander. Your protein-rich vegan Dal Makhani is ready.

Include Tofu Tikka Masala in Your Dinner

Tofu contains a sufficient amount of protein. To make Tofu Tikka Masala, first, press the water out of the tofu. Now, to make the tikka masala, mix plant-based yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, and ginger, and marinate the tofu for 4 to 5 hours. Sauté or grill the tofu pieces for 10-12 minutes. It can be eaten with hot naan.