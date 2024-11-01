World Vegan Day 2024: 7 Indian foods you didn't know were vegan

Food
Bihar's popular food litti chokha is a vegan delight as litti is made of roasted wheat balls, stuffed with spicy roasted gram flour. Chokha is made of mashed cooked veggies.
Dosa is traditionally a vegan dish with vegan ingredients such as rice, urad dal, veggies, and salt. No animal product is generally used. However, some use ghee to enhance taste.
Chole Bhature is traditionally a vegan dish enjoyed by foodies. Chole is prepared by chickpeas, spices, tomatoes, and onions. Bhatura is maida bread deep fried in vegetable oil.
Poha is one of the most popular foods in India and is generally eaten for breakfast. It is vegan and is made of flattened rice, veggies, spices, and roasted peanuts.
A favorite dish of North Indians. Rajma, or kidney bean is vegan. It is made of rajma, spices, tomato, and onion. Some people might add ghee or butter to enhance taste.
Dhokla is a popular food from Gujarat. It is vegan as it is prepared by using fermented rice and chickpea flour. It is spongy, sweet, tangy, and a great snack overall.
Besan chilla is made from gram flour batter, spices, and veggies. Chilla are pancakes which are pan-fired and are good source of vegan protein.