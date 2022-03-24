World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Significance, history, quotes, messages to spread awareness

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on March 24 annually to raise awareness about the impact of TB globally. TB is one of the world's deadliest infections. On this day, spread awareness by sharing quotes, messages, and slogans.

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed on March 24 to raise awareness about the terrible physical, social, and economic implications of TB. In addition, efforts to eliminate the global tuberculosis pandemic must be stepped up. Examine this year's subject, its history, relevance, and some day-to-day facts.

Significance:

According to the WHO, around 9,900,000 individuals will get sick with Tuberculosis (TB) in 2020, with approximately 1,500,000 dying. Global efforts to eradicate Tuberculosis have saved 66,000,000 lives since the year 2000. Tuberculosis is one of the world's most lethal infectious diseases.

According to the WHO, over 4100 people die from Tuberculosis (TB) every day, and over 28,000 people become sick with the illness. For the first time in more than a decade, TB deaths are expected to climb in 2020. World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is marked on March 24 to raise awareness about the devastating health, social, and economic implications of Tuberculosis (TB) and to mobilise global efforts to stop the TB epidemic. Therefore, World TB Day is to educate people worldwide about the disease TB and its impact.

History:

Dr. Robert Koch reported the discovery of a Mycobacterium tuberculosis that causes Tuberculosis on this day in 1882, and his discovery paved the path for identifying and curing the illness. We can't overlook that Tuberculosis is still the world's biggest contagious killer. At the UN High-Level Meeting in September 2018, heads of state came together for the first time in 2018 to accelerate the response to Tuberculosis in countries to meet targets and make commitments to end Tuberculosis.

World Tuberculosis Day: Messages to spread awareness

Ignoring TB is like inviting trouble into your life. So, don't ignore and take treatment, Say No to TB.

The harshest disease cannot ever pull us down. All we need is a determination to fight it off with grit.

When you see someone with TB, embrace them.

Proper prevention can save your life. Say no to TB.

Every person wants to live healthily and the key to being healthy is to live a life free from any unhealthy habits. Let's come together to fight against TB!

The proper treatment at the right time is a dream for many and we need to turn it into reality.

One step towards treating TB can make a big difference.

There are still so many people who need to be made aware of Tuberculosis.

Let us help people suffering from Tuberculosis recover. Join hands together against TB.

Slogans

TB spreads, and it causes dread! Fight it and end it!

Fight TB before it attacks you.

Let us call for a TB-free world.

Cured me – it will cure you too!

Time to join hands. Time to bid TB Adieu.

Imagine a world without TB.

Say no to TB; say it to all.

Join hands against TB.

TB can kill you.

Call for a world free of TB.

Quotes