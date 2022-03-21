Weight loss: Here's how drinking water can burn fat, help glow your skin and more (World Water Day)

On the occasion of World Water Day, let us know how drinking water can help speed up the metabolism and weight loss

We all know that water is crucial for living because it makes up around 70% of our bodies. Water quenches our thirst and requires the body to operate properly. Staying hydrated is the best method to maintain healthy body weight, and now you can speed up your metabolism by drinking a couple of glasses of hot water. Here's how warm water works its magic, and how much of it you should drink:



Consumption: If a person wants to reduce weight, he should drink 6 to 8 glasses of warm water each day. Warm water speeds up your metabolism, so drinking it first thing in the morning is best. Drinking six to eight glasses of warm water every day can also help to keep the body, hair, and skin moisturised. Benefits: Drinking hot and warm water not only aids in weight reduction but also promotes the following habits:

Maintain a calm nervous system

Hot water might also help to relax your nervous system. When your nervous system is quiet, you will experience fewer aches and pains. Furthermore, it will assist you in being cool and composed throughout the day.

Maintains clean skin

Drinking hot water causes us to sweat, which clears the skin's pores and helps to avoid acne and other skin disorders.

Toxin-free

If you enjoy consuming junk food, you should always have warm water. When hot water enters the system, it automatically cleanses it from the inside out. This procedure aids in the removal of poisons from our bodies.



