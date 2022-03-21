Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight loss: Here's how drinking water can burn fat, help glow your skin and more (World Water Day)

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 9:28 PM IST

    On the occasion of World Water Day, let us know how drinking water can help speed up the metabolism and weight loss

    We all know that water is crucial for living because it makes up around 70% of our bodies. Water quenches our thirst and requires the body to operate properly. Staying hydrated is the best method to maintain healthy body weight, and now you can speed up your metabolism by drinking a couple of glasses of hot water. Here's how warm water works its magic, and how much of it you should drink:
     

    Consumption: If a person wants to reduce weight, he should drink 6 to 8 glasses of warm water each day. Warm water speeds up your metabolism, so drinking it first thing in the morning is best. Drinking six to eight glasses of warm water every day can also help to keep the body, hair, and skin moisturised.

    Benefits: Drinking hot and warm water not only aids in weight reduction but also promotes the following habits:

    Maintain a calm nervous system
    Hot water might also help to relax your nervous system. When your nervous system is quiet, you will experience fewer aches and pains. Furthermore, it will assist you in being cool and composed throughout the day.

    Maintains clean skin
    Drinking hot water causes us to sweat, which clears the skin's pores and helps to avoid acne and other skin disorders.

    Toxin-free
    If you enjoy consuming junk food, you should always have warm water. When hot water enters the system, it automatically cleanses it from the inside out. This procedure aids in the removal of poisons from our bodies.

    Also Read: World Water Day 2022: Malaika Arora shows us how to drink water correctly (Learn)

    Constipation relief
    Warm water aids in the relief and prevention of constipation. Warm water softens the stool, making it easier to pass.

    Also Read: 3 things you shouldn’t do after breaking up with your partner

