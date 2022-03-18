World Sleep Day 2022: Why do we celebrate it? Know it's significance, history and quotes

Yes, a good night's sleep helps the body avoid cardiovascular disease and obesity. It also improves the efficiency with which our brain functions.

Every year on the third Friday of March, we celebrate the 'World Sleep Day', and this year it came on March 18. This day is marked to promote awareness about sleep's significance and help people realise that sleep is a necessity rather than a luxury.

Sleeping or resting is regarded as one of the most vital activities in many countries. Sleep deprivation or lack of sleep can lead to various health problems. The day's goal is to raise awareness about the significance of sleep. Since 2008, World Sleep Day has been recognised as one of the most significant occasions observed.

Also Read: Do you have diabetes? Here are some tips to ensure healthy Blood Sugar levels

The annual occasion of World Sleep Day was discovered by a group of dedicated health care specialists and members of the health care society. The day's goal is to raise awareness about sleep problems in society. Initially, The Sleep Center, Community General Hospital, Syracuse, New York, USA, Antonio Culebras, MD, Professor of Neurology, Upstate Medical University, and Consultant, and Liborio Parrino, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Parma University, Italy, co-chaired World Sleep Day.

Objective: The day seeks to create awareness regarding sleep disorders prevailing in society and their medical implications about not sleeping. World Sleep Day also emphasises the social aspects of sleep disorders that can affect a person's health. People on this day aims to promote the prevention and management of sleep disorder. The World Sleep Society is an integral part of the World Sleep Day celebrations. It was this organisation that initiated the festival in 2008.

Also Read: Postpartum depression: Know the signs, causes, ways to deal and more





Significance: World Sleep Day was founded to dispel the idea that sleep is essential in one's health and sleep. To address these claims, health providers like doctors, researchers etc., work in the area of sleep started the day. 'Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World' is the theme for World Sleep Day 2022. The necessity of sleep is emphasised in this topic. Individuals must get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night so that their bodies can heal and their minds can relax after a long day.

A good night's sleep aids the body in preventing cardiovascular disease and obesity. It also improves the efficiency with which our brain functions.

Also Read: Are you sleepy and low on energy all day long? Here are 5 tips to beat lethargy

Quotes: