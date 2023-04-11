Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Parkinson's Disease Day: Know what is life with this neurodegenerative disorders that happens after 60

    The common variety of Parkinson's disease, like the sporadic kind, is most likely caused by a complex combination of hereditary and environmental variables. Dr Chandran Gnanamuthu, Senior Consultant Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, talks about the most specific neurodegenerative disorders worldwide and India.

    Parkinson's disease is a neurological disorder affecting millions worldwide, causing tremors, fall stiffness, and difficulty with movement and swallowing. Living with Parkinson's disease can be challenging, but with proper management and support, it is possible to lead a fulfilling life. Imagine walking down the street, enjoying the fresh air and sunshine, and suddenly your legs freeze up, making it impossible to move. 

    Or you are trying to eat your favourite meal, but your hand shakes so much that the food falls off your fork. These are just a few examples of the challenges that people with Parkinson's disease face every day. However, with the help of a supportive healthcare team, individuals with Parkinson's disease can manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

    Physical therapy can help balance and coordination, while speech therapy can help with communication. Regular exercises, such as dancing or swimming, can improve mobility and reduce stiffness. Medications like levodopa can also alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. While medications are not a cure, they can help individuals with Parkinson's disease maintain their independence and continue to do what they enjoy.

    Living with Parkinson's disease can also take an emotional toll on individuals and their families. Seeking support from loved ones, friends, and support groups is essential. Counselling or therapy can also help individuals cope with the emotional challenges of living with a chronic illness.

    Although Parkinson's disease can be a challenging condition to live with, it is possible to manage symptoms and lead a fulfilling life with the right support. With a positive attitude, a supportive healthcare team, and a strong network of loved ones, individuals with Parkinson's disease can continue to enjoy all life offers.

