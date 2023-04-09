3 delicious Indian desserts to cool you down in summer
Whether you're looking for a sweet after-meal treat or a refreshing snack to beat the summer heat, these three Indian desserts are a must-try.
Image: Pexels, Youtube video still
India is country known for its rich and diverse cuisine, and its desserts are no exception. From creamy kulfi to refreshing falooda, there are plenty of Indian desserts that are perfect for hot summer days.
Whether you're looking for something fruity, creamy, or frozen, there's a dessert for every taste bud. Here are the three best Indian desserts to cool you down in summer season.
Image: Freepik
1. Rasmalai:
Ras Malai is a popular dessert made with soft, spongy cheese dumplings in a creamy milk sauce flavored with cardamom and saffron. It's served chilled and is a refreshing treat for hot summer days.
Image: Pexels
2. Aam ras:
Aamras is a sweet mango pulp cooling drink popular in western India, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It's made by blending ripe mangoes with milk and sugar and is served chilled as a dessert.
Image: Youtube Video Still
3. Ice gola:
Gola is a popular Indian dessert that consists of crushed ice flavored with syrups or fruit juices, served on a stick. It's a refreshing and fun treat, perfect for beating the heat during the summer months.