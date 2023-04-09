3 delicious Indian desserts to cool you down in summer

Whether you're looking for a sweet after-meal treat or a refreshing snack to beat the summer heat, these three Indian desserts are a must-try.

Image: Pexels, Youtube video still

India is country known for its rich and diverse cuisine, and its desserts are no exception. From creamy kulfi to refreshing falooda, there are plenty of Indian desserts that are perfect for hot summer days.

Whether you're looking for something fruity, creamy, or frozen, there's a dessert for every taste bud. Here are the three best Indian desserts to cool you down in summer season.