Women's Day 2025: 7 bollywood films that celebrate womanhood, not societal definition

Women's day is around the corner and this day deserves a big blast. As the day is to embrace womanhood and celebrate the journey of women, Let's watch these Bollywood films showcasing strong, independent female characters where they navigate life to find themselves and live their life to the fullest. 
 

Author
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 6:49 AM IST

1. Queen (2014)

Director: Vikas Bahl 
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

Queen is a bollywood film that shows the importance of self discovery and empowerment. Rani (kangana) decides to go on her honeymoon trip alone after her fiance dumped her due to her looks and style. But her journey totally transforms her into a complete new, strong and independent woman who knows her worth. The film starts with a confusing note and ends with clarity embracing womanhood where women makes everything right no matter how hard it is. 

2. Dangal (2016)

Director: Nitesh Tiwari 
Cast: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

Dangal is a bio pic that shows the story of Wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta Kumari Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat. This film mainly focusses on the struggles that these wrestlers had to go through in order to break the gender stereotypes and achieve success in the male dominated sport. This is a true inspiration to everyone who are passionate about things but stop due to societal pressure. 

3. Raazi (2018)

Director: Meghna Gulzar 
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat

Raazi is a film that shows the lives of many patriotic citizens where they did everything they can do even by risking their lives for the country. Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) marries a Pakistani guy to work as an undercover for her country, india. The film shows how Sehmat courageously deals with challenges in order to serve her home country.  Her bravery, intelligence and patriotism shown in this film is a tribute to everyone who worked relentlessly for the country's safety. 

4. Thappad (2020)

Director: Anubhav Sinha 
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah

Thappad is a film that portrays how domestic violence starts and how women should react. This film is considered as silly by men as the woman files for divorce over a single slap. But this film shows that even a single slap is not acceptable and mutual respect is crucial for a relationship. This film shows how poeple think its man's right to be aggressive and abusive towards their wives and wives should remain silent. This film is inspirational to many women who are stuck in gaslighting and unhappy relationships. This film also makes every woman realize their worth.

5. Panga (2020)

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari 
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha

Panga is a film that shows how women can do anything equally or better than men suprassing the societal norms and expectations. The story of a former national level kabaddi player who wants to comeback to pursue her passion. But societal expectations tries hard to stop her. But the film shows the importance of balanciing personal and professional goals. 

6. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Director: Sharan Sharma 
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi

This is a biopic of Gunjan Saxena. She is one of the India's first female combat pilots. The whole film shows how consistent she was to reach her goal despite all the odds at the male dominated society. "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is an inspiring tale of passion, courage, and breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field as the society.

7. Sherni (2021)

Director: Amit Masurkar 
Cast: Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi

Sherni is a film that shows the courage of women to ace in every field. This film shows the life of a female forest officer trying to face the challeges in wild life conservation. This film also serves as the tribute to many women who are doing their best to help the nation. 


These films not only celebrate womanhood but also challenge societal norms and inspire viewers to embrace their true selves. On, Women's Day 2025 Lets watch these films that continue to shape our understanding of womanhood.

