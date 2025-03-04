Nadaaniyan on netflix: 7 compelling reasons to watch Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan's OTT debut

Nadaaniyan is an upcoming bollywood film which marks Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Khan's OTT debut and Ibrahim Ali khan's debut film. Why do you have to watch Nadaaniyan? here are the compelling reasons.

Bollywood's star kids Khushi kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are all set for their OTT debut 'Nadaaniyan'. This film is bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner Dharma Productions and directed by Shauna Gautam. This romantic comedy drama has already created buzz all over with its teasers and posters with high anticipation after Khushi Kapoor's recent film Loveyapa. Here are the seven compelling reasons to watch Nadaaniyan on Netflix on 7th of March.

7 Reasons to Watch Nadaaniyan:

1. Stellar Debut Performances:

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are two of the well known star kids who has a huge fanbase. Their debut is currently the most waited one on screen. Khushi plays Pia Jaisingh, a south Delhi girl and Ibrahim Ali Khan portrays Arjun Mehta, an ambitious middle class boy. Their contrast lives having a face off and blooming romance makes the film more special and entertaining.

2. Engaging Plot:

"Nadaaniyan" revolves around the story of Pia and Arjun. They enter into a transactional relationship where Arjun pretends to be Pia's boyfriend for a fee like a hired boyfriend. As they face the complexities of their arrangement, real feelings start to develop between them. This leads to a mix of emotions, misunderstandings, and dilemmas between them. The engaging plot keeps viewers hooked from start to end of the film.

3. Strong Supporting Cast:

The film features an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj making the film more engaging. Each actor has had tremendous journey and fanbase as their appearance is also a big plus point.

4. Direction by Shauna Gautam:

"Nadaaniyan" is directed by Shauna Gautam, This is her directorial debut film. Her vision and storytelling skills portrayed and captured the innocence and complexities of young and new age love. New talents are coming up with more fresh ideas.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Anora's big win; Where to watch, plot, cast and more insights

5. Beautiful Cinematography:

The film's cinematography is visually stunning that it captures the essence of the characters' emotions and the vibrant settings of the backdrop. The visually appealing locations and well-written scenes elevate the overall viewing experience.

6. Relatable Themes:

"Nadaaniyan" explores themes of love, ambition, family, and emotional phases making it related to many. The film deals with the complexities of relationships and the challenges of balancing personal desires with societal expectations which many of us face in our real lives. These relatable themes relate with viewers, making the story more impactful and visually entertaining.

7. Exclusive Netflix Release:

As an exclusive Netflix release, "Nadaaniyan" is easily accessible to a global audience with subtitles in various languages. The film's availability on the most popular streaming platform allows viewers to enjoy this engaging story from the comfort of their homes without having to take time out to travel out to watch the film and struggle with traffic.

ALSO READ: Overcome morning laziness: Tips to start your day early and productive

Latest Videos