Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme

    It is a preventable and treatable disease that has harmed people's health and livelihoods across the globe. 
     

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Every year, World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 to raise global awareness of the disease named, Malaria. Due to Malaria, families, communities, and even societies suffer devastation. It is a preventable and treatable disease that has harmed people's health and livelihoods across the globe. 

    The WHO is playing an essential role by seeking investments and innovations to be made in new vector control approaches. This might help diagnostics and produce more anti-malarial medicines and tools to speed up progress against Malaria.

    The theme of World Malaria Day 2022: 
    "Harnessing Innovation to Reduce Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives," is the theme of this year's Malaria day. 

    The history and significance of World Malaria Day:
    Initially, it was started as African Malaria day. It was first marked in 2008; however, the African government has observed this day since 2001. 

    However, the World Health Assembly's 60th session changed Africa Malaria Day to World Malaria Day. The initiative aided in fighting the disease globally.

    Mostly in the WHO African region, the disease is responsible for two-thirds of deaths among children under five. 

    Observing this day may assist in stressing the importance of being cautious about totally eradicating Malaria. 

    Facts about Malaria: 
    The Plasmodium parasite causes Malaria. This parasite enters human blood vessels by the bite of female anopheles mosquitos, commonly known as malaria vectors.

    Malaria symptoms typically appear 10-15 days after a female anopheles mosquito bite.

    Also Read: Tips to get rid of the mosquito menace at your home

    Also Read: Bharat Biotech in partnership with GSK to produce world's 1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
    Also Read: WHO recommends widespread use of world's first malaria vaccine for children
     

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cant make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

    Can’t make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

    Google Doodle celebrates Naziha Salim, the contemporary art legend from Iraq

    Google Doodle celebrates Naziha Salim today: Who is she?

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan - adt

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan

    Earth Day 2022: Google doodle shows real time-lapse images to display impact of climate change - adt

    Earth Day 2022: Google doodle shows real time-lapse images to display impact of climate change

    Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy Here is all you need to know about the rare condition drb

    Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy? Here's all you need to know about the rare condition

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK punjab-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match Prediction: Chennai looks to gain more wins to stay in playoffs contention

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul century-led Lucknow Super Giants hands 8th loss to Mumbai Indians, netizens in disbelief-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Rahul's century-led Lucknow hands 8th loss to Mumbai, netizens in disbelief

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, lucknow super giants-mumbai indians: KL Rahul slams second season century; Twitter charmed-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul slams 2nd season century; Twitter charmed

    Serbia Open 2022: Andrey Rublev stuns Novak Djokovic to win maiden Belgrade crown; fans startled-ayh

    Serbia Open 2022: Andrey Rublev stuns Novak Djokovic to win maiden Belgrade crown; fans startled

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?-ayh

    IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?

    Recent Videos

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon