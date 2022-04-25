World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme

It is a preventable and treatable disease that has harmed people's health and livelihoods across the globe.

Every year, World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 to raise global awareness of the disease named, Malaria. Due to Malaria, families, communities, and even societies suffer devastation. It is a preventable and treatable disease that has harmed people's health and livelihoods across the globe.

The WHO is playing an essential role by seeking investments and innovations to be made in new vector control approaches. This might help diagnostics and produce more anti-malarial medicines and tools to speed up progress against Malaria.

The theme of World Malaria Day 2022:

"Harnessing Innovation to Reduce Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives," is the theme of this year's Malaria day.

The history and significance of World Malaria Day:

Initially, it was started as African Malaria day. It was first marked in 2008; however, the African government has observed this day since 2001.

However, the World Health Assembly's 60th session changed Africa Malaria Day to World Malaria Day. The initiative aided in fighting the disease globally.

Mostly in the WHO African region, the disease is responsible for two-thirds of deaths among children under five.

Observing this day may assist in stressing the importance of being cautious about totally eradicating Malaria.

Facts about Malaria:

The Plasmodium parasite causes Malaria. This parasite enters human blood vessels by the bite of female anopheles mosquitos, commonly known as malaria vectors.

Malaria symptoms typically appear 10-15 days after a female anopheles mosquito bite.

