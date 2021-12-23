Tips to get rid of the mosquito menace at your home

Although mosquitoes are tiny little creatures, they can create a huge problem for humans as well as animals as the diseases caused by them as lethal including Dengue, Malaria, etc

The season's changing and if you are thinking of enjoying this awesome season with crispy somas and a hot cup of tea then let us remind you of the danger, no, it's not anything about the coronavirus, it's all about the old native--- mosquitoes.

Everyone is eager to understand what kills mosquitoes the best, people often find natural mosquito repellent, home remedies for mosquito repellent.

Although mosquitoes are tiny little creatures, they can create a huge problem for humans as well as animals as the diseases caused by them are lethal including Dengue, Malaria, etc. Here are some simple remedies that you can follow to get rid of mosquitoes.

Egg cartons: To get rid of mosquitoes you can use egg cardboard cartons. It is one of the very old remedies, ancient people used chulha (Clay gas) to cook food; they used to burn egg cardboard cartons on it to get rid of mosquitoes.

Keep windows and doors shut: Mosquitoes can enter your home through the gaps in your window screens and doors. In case if you do not have window screens, you should definitely get some. Most houses have windows that came with screens, but in older homes, the screens could be missing. So you need to add screens, it will prevent mosquitoes from getting into your house. While adding screens inspect your screens for holes, one smaller tear in a screen is enough for many bugs to enter through.

Lavender oil: Mosquitoes can't stand the scent of lavender oil! So you can use this as an advantage to keep mosquitoes away. You can spray lavender oil around your home and surrounding areas. You can also put some on your body to avoid getting bit!

Lemon and cloves: Many of you may be hearing this combination for the first time. Lemon and cloves together work as a wonder technique; slice a lemon, insert some cloves in it and place it in a room. This magic ingredient is one of the best ways to keep flies and mosquitoes away by many.

Garlic water: Garlic is made up of several properties and when you spray Garlic water in your home it helps you to keep mosquitoes away. To use this method, you just need to crush a few cloves of garlic and then boil them in water. Boiling the crushed garlic in water for some time keeps mosquitoes at bay. You need to pour the solution in a spray bottle and spray it around your room, near all your outdoor light bulbs, garage, etc. To your surprise, this Garlic water solution will kill mosquitoes instantly.