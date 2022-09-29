Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Heart Day 2022: Improve your heart health by having these foods

    Maintaining good heart health is very important. It can be well maintained just by having the right food. So here we have some foods you have to keep your heart healthy. 

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    We forget to take care of our health in our busy lives; we have forgotten the concept of a balanced diet and do not give our body the nutrition it requires. We depend on junk food because it is less time-consuming and more readily available; this is proper for our fast-moving lives. These junk foods have excess oil, which can severely impact our heart health. World health day is an initiative the world heart federation takes to educate everyone about the risks of eating unhealthy food. On this occasion of world heart day, we share some foods you can have to improve your heart.     

    Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries come with essential nutrients that play a crucial role in heart health. These berries are rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins which help prevent oxidative stress and inflammation, which can help us prevent the development of heart diseases. You can make some smoothies and start including these berries in your diet. 

    Fatty fish and fish oil: Including Omega-3 fatty acids are present in Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines in your diet can help in keeping your heart healthy. They help in preventing heart complications, including cardiovascular disease and arrhythmias. For people who don’t eat seafood, fish oil can be alternative for obtaining omega-3 fatty acids.

    Leafy green vegetables: Green leafy vegetables are which have vitamin K, and nitrates can help in your heart health. Leafy green vegetables can help lower blood pressure and improve arterial function. A study by the USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that a higher intake of leafy greens is linked to a reduced risk of heart disease. So start including those greens in your diet.

    ALSO READ: World Heart Day 2022: Six lifestyle changes to make after a heart attack to improve your health 

    Dark chocolates: Who knew dark chocolate would help us improve our heart health? It turns out that dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids. NIH conducted a study showing that dark chocolate has been associated with lowering the risk of calcified plaque in the arteries and coronary heart disease.

    ALSO READ: World Heart Day 2022: Are women less prone to heart attacks?

    Tomatoes: Tomatoes are rich in lycopene which increases HDL. They help you maintain a good cholesterol level. Higher HDL levels can help remove excess cholesterol and plaque from the arteries, which eventually helps keep your heart healthy and protected from various heart diseases and strokes. 

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
