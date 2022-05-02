World Asthma Day 2022: Know date, theme and significance

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The primary objective of World Asthma Day is to bridge the gaps in asthma care.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    World Asthma Day is marked on May 3 across the globe. On this day awareness is raised about asthma and how those who are battling the medical condition can prepare themselves in a better way. It's a chronic inflammatory illness that damages the lungs' airways, causing symptoms including wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. While asthma cannot be cured completely, it can be controlled to the point where symptoms are minimal and people can manage it effectively. Following the World Health Organization, roughly 15 to 20 million Indians suffer from asthma, which affects people of all ages (as of 2021).

    Theme: 
    World Asthma Day is arranged by the Global Initiative for Asthma. GINA, founded in 1993, is a World Health Organization collaborative organization. GINA has picked ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care' as the theme of World Asthma Day 2022. 

    Significance:
    The primary objective of World Asthma Day is to bridge the gaps in asthma care. While prompt intervention can assist in preventable pain, it is not always made available to all patients. Thus, the day will be dedicated to concerns such as fair access to diagnosis and treatment (medical). Improved asthma-related communication and education of people with the condition about their multiple treatment options are important priorities.

    Following GINA, efforts are being made to ensure that worldwide respiratory communities collaborate with patients and health care providers to adopt asthma treatment solutions on a local and global level.

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
