Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports

The study used data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), a cross-sectional US population survey conducted in 2012.

Following a study, adults with a history of allergic illnesses have a high risk of blood pressure and coronary heart disease, with black male adults at the highest risk.

The examination research was published in the journal 'Society of Cardiology.'

As per the lead author of the analysis, Yang Guo, clinicians should perform routine blood pressure checks and coronary heart disease exams on patients with allergic diseases to ensure that individuals with hypertension or coronary heart disease receive early therapy.

Earlier research has reported a link between allergic disorders and cardiovascular disease, but the conclusions are still controversial, Guo stated. The main objective of this study was to understand if a person with allergic conditions has a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

The total number of individuals in the study was 34,417, with over half of them being women and an average age of 48.5 age group. There were 10,045 adults in the allergic group. The researchers also took into account age, gender, race, smoking, alcohol consumption, BMI, and subgroups stratified by demographic characteristics.

As per the study, a history of allergy illnesses was linked to a higher risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease. As per the research, individuals aged 18 to 57 who had a history of allergy illnesses had a higher risk of high blood pressure.

Participants in the study who were between the ages of 39 and 57, male, and Black/African American, had a greater risk of coronary heart disease. The most common cause of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease was asthma.

Guo added that further extensive cohort studies with long-term follow-up are needed to confirm the findings. Knowing the underlying mechanism may also aid future management in such patients.

