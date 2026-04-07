A new study reveals why women feel more regret after one-night stands than men. Discover the key role of sexual satisfaction, orgasm, and social factors.

A recent study shows that women are more likely to regret one-night stands compared to men, primarily due to feelings of dissatisfaction after such encounters. Scientists from the University of Innsbruck carried out an international online poll involving 1,075 individuals, including participants from Great Britain, to explore experiences related to casual sexual encounters. The study's results were published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

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Survey Findings

The survey found that three-quarters of the participants had consumed alcohol prior to their one-night stand, and nearly half met their partner on the same day. Although overall levels of regret were typically low, women expressed more significant feelings of regret than men, especially in heterosexual relationships.

A major reason for this difference was sexual satisfaction, specifically, whether or not a person achieved an orgasm. Women were more likely to feel regret when they did not reach orgasm or felt unsatisfied with the experience.

Other Factors

Additional elements that increased regret among women included being drunk and worries about their reputation. The researchers pointed out that decisions related to casual sex often lead to regret.

They explained that a one-night stand is different from a "booty call" or "friends with benefits," as it refers to a single sexual encounter without any expectation of commitment. The average age of the participants was 25, and around 20% had engaged in ten or more one-night stands in their lifetime.

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Gender Differences

Interestingly, the study found no differences in regret levels between men and women during same-sex encounters. This suggests that women’s higher levels of regret are connected to heterosexual dynamics, where traditional sexual norms often place more emphasis on male pleasure.

Women reported lower satisfaction and a lower chance of achieving orgasm when engaging in sexual activity with men, which largely explains the gender difference in regret.

Context Matters

The circumstances surrounding the encounter also played a role in shaping regret. One-night stands that occurred after a date resulted in less regret compared to those that happened after a party.

Over time, feelings of regret generally increased, possibly because the initial excitement fades while moral or social concerns remain. As individuals age or enter committed relationships, their views on casual sex may shift, leading to more regret.

Reducing Regret

The researchers suggested that better communication and a focus on mutual sexual satisfaction could help reduce negative outcomes. By prioritizing the pleasure of both partners, casual sexual experiences could become more positive and less likely to lead to regret.

This research shows how sexual satisfaction and social factors influence feelings about one-night stands, providing useful insights for reducing regret, particularly for women.

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