Your menstrual cycle is a vital indicator of your overall health, and recognizing unusual symptoms early can help prevent serious underlying conditions.

Your menstrual period is not just a monthly habit—it's a sign of your overall health. Abnormality or varying symptoms can be a sign of underlying health issues that should be treated. The following are seven menstrual health signs that should never be ignored.

Never ignore THESE 7 symptoms of menstrual health issues:

1. Heavy Bleeding

If you overstuff a pad or tampon within less than two hours or get big blood clots, it could be an indicator of fibroids, hormonal disorders, or blood diseases that lead to blood clotting. In some, it may also indicate endometrial hyperplasia or even early uterine cancer.

2. Irregular Periods

Too frequent or too infrequent periods (less than 21 days or more than 35 days) may signal polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disease, or hyperprolactinemia. Too much stress and weight changes can also disrupt your cycle.

3. Missed Periods

Missing periods for several months and not being pregnant could be an indication of PCOS, early menopause, or hypothalamic amenorrhea (most often stress, excessive exercise, or eating disorders). It could indicate issues with ovulation, affecting fertility.

4. Bad Cramps

Mild cramps are normal, but debilitating pain interfering with daily life might be a sign of endometriosis, when the tissue of the uterus grows outside the uterine cavity. It may also indicate pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or fibroids of the uterus.

5. Extremely Light or Short Periods

Irregular periods may reflect low estrogen levels, impacting fertility. Excessive exercise, stress, or underweight status can lead to light or brief periods, and in some instances, reflect premature ovarian failure.

6. Spotting Between Periods

Sudden spotting may be a sign of hormonal imbalance, cervix polyps, fibroids, or early pregnancy complications. It may also indicate infection or the need for screening for uterine or cervical abnormalities.

7. Severe Symptoms of PMS

Mild PMS is normal, but extreme symptoms like depression, anxiety, excessive fatigue, and mood swings may indicate premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Medical treatment might be needed if PMS is significantly affecting your lifestyle.

Your menstrual cycle is a significant indicator of your health. If you experience any of these symptoms on a regular basis, consult a healthcare provider to get proper evaluation and treatment. Early diagnosis can avoid complications and result in overall health.

This article is just for informative purpose. Consult a doctor if you experience persistent unusual menstrual symptoms for proper diagnosis and treatment.