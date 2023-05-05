Women are more prone to Anaemia; check these 5 ways to improve iron absorption in the body

Iron is required by your body to assist your blood in transporting oxygen to every cell in your body, a lack of which can cause Anaemia. Anaemia due to a lack of iron is more common in women than males and is more prevalent during pregnancy. Due to blood loss during, women with frequent periods are more likely to develop iron deficiency anaemia- by Anushri Bokade.

Iron deficiency anaemia can be brought on by slow, chronic blood loss within the body, such as that experienced by people with peptic ulcers, hiatal hernias, colon polyps, or colorectal cancer.

Vitamin C-rich food consumption: Food containing higher amounts of vitamin C or ascorbic acid can increase iron absorption when consumed with the same meal as iron-rich foods. Some excellent sources of Vitamin C include peppers, blackcurrants, broccoli, brussels sprouts and potatoes.

Eating iron along with certain mineral-rich food items: Iron-rich food with vitamin A and beta carotene may help absorb more iron. In addition to providing readily absorbed iron, meat, fish, and poultry can also encourage the absorption of non-heme iron. Other foods may hinder your iron absorption.

ALSO READ: Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage

Using cast-iron utensils to cook: Iron cookware can transfer some of the iron into the food, especially for acidic foods with high moisture content. According to a study, cooking in a cast-iron skillet increases the iron content of the food by nearly 16 per cent.

Rescheduling the Chai/coffee times: Separating your coffee (decaf also) and tea breaks (herbal is okay) from meals containing high amounts of iron can benefit your body's iron absorption. There should be some time gap between the two.

Iron supplements: Iron supplements can be necessary for you if you have a severe iron deficiency (consult your doctors before concluding). Most people must take 150–200 mg of elemental iron three times daily as supplements. Consulting about your needs with your doctor may give you much clarity about the same.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress SHOCKED fans in see-through black peacock-themed bodysuit (PICTURES)