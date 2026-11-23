Winter mornings can make it difficult to leave your warm bed, but a few simple habits can help you feel refreshed and energised. Here are seven easy ways to start your day.

Winter mornings can make getting out of bed feel like a task, especially when the weather is cold and the blankets feel extra comfortable. However, a few simple changes to your morning routine can help you feel more refreshed, active and ready for the day.

From drinking water and getting some sunlight to enjoying a warm breakfast, you don't need an elaborate wellness routine to stay healthy during winter. Here are seven easy habits you can include in your daily schedule.

Start Your Morning With a Glass of Water

After several hours of sleep, your body needs fluids. Make it a habit to drink a glass of water after waking up. You can choose lukewarm or room-temperature water, depending on your preference.

Staying hydrated is important even when you don't feel particularly thirsty during colder months. You can also include warm herbal tea or homemade soups throughout the day.

Get Some Morning Sunlight

Shorter daylight hours during winter can affect your sleep patterns and daily routine. Try spending 10-15 minutes outdoors in natural daylight after waking up.

Morning light helps regulate your body's internal clock, which plays an important role in maintaining a healthy sleep-wake cycle.

Do Some Light Stretching or Exercise

Cold weather can make you feel lazy and less motivated to exercise. Instead of immediately starting an intense workout, begin with simple stretches, yoga or a short indoor exercise session.

Even 10-15 minutes of movement can help you ease into the day.

Enjoy a Healthy and Warm Breakfast

Avoid skipping breakfast if you feel hungry in the morning. Include nutritious options such as vegetable poha, oats, besan chilla, eggs or dalia. A combination of protein, fibre and healthy carbohydrates can help keep you full and energised.

Take Care of Your Winter Skincare

Cold air can leave your skin feeling dry and uncomfortable. Apply a moisturiser after washing your face and use sunscreen on exposed skin, even on cloudy days.

Avoid Checking Your Phone Immediately

Instead of starting your morning by scrolling through social media, give yourself some screen-free time. Listen to music, read a few pages of a book or simply enjoy your morning tea.

Plan Your Day and Practise Mindfulness

Spend five minutes deciding your priorities for the day. You can also try deep breathing, meditation or journaling to begin your morning with a calmer mindset.