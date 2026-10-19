Discover why starting your day with a glass of water can support hydration, digestion and normal body functions. Learn the potential benefits of morning hydration and simple ways to build a healthy daily routine.

Starting your day with a glass of water on an empty stomach is a great health habit. Many of us love grabbing a cup of tea or coffee right after waking up. But drinking lukewarm or normal room temperature water instead is a much better choice. It fixes the dehydration that happens overnight. It also flushes out all the built-up toxins from your body.

Healthy digestion

The biggest benefit of drinking water on an empty stomach is healthy digestion. It improves your bowel movements and stops common digestive problems. If you make it a daily habit to drink water before eating anything, it helps clear your stomach properly every morning. This keeps your overall gut health in top shape.

Hydration

Your body naturally loses some water while you sleep. Drinking one or two glasses of lukewarm water first thing in the morning brings your hydration levels back to normal.

Reduce Morning Acidity

Warm water actually wakes up the digestive enzymes in your stomach. Sipping it slowly prepares your body to digest your breakfast much better. It also cuts down the chances of getting morning acidity.

Blood circulation

Warm drinks can trigger 'peristalsis', which is the muscle movement that pushes food through your digestive tract. A study published in the 'Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility' confirms this fact. The warmth from the water boosts your blood circulation. Because of this, your muscles and organs get oxygen much more easily.

Improves skin

Drinking water has a direct link to your skin health too. Having a glass of water in the morning improves your skin and gives it a natural glow. It clears out the harmful toxins from your system. Honestly, drinking enough water is the easiest trick to keep your skin looking fresh and healthy.