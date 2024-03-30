Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why is Easter celebrated? 6 ways to celebrate this Christian holiday

    As Easter falls on March 31, 2024, here are six ways Easter is celebrated and observed.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Easter is celebrated primarily by Christians worldwide to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, as described in the New Testament of the Bible. The resurrection is considered the central event in Christianity and is believed to demonstrate God's victory over sin and death, offering believers the hope of eternal life. As easter falls on March 31, 2024, here are six ways Easter is celebrated and observed.

    Attend Church Services

    Many Christians attend special church services on Easter Sunday, which often include joyful hymns, prayers, scripture readings, and sermons focused on the significance of Jesus' resurrection. Some churches also hold sunrise services to symbolize the dawn of a new era with the resurrection.

    Easter Egg Hunts

    Easter egg hunts are a popular tradition, especially for children. Hidden Easter eggs, often filled with candy or small toys, are scattered around outdoor spaces for children to find. This activity is believed to have originated as a symbol of new life and fertility.

    Easter Meals and Feasts

    Families and communities often gather for festive meals on Easter Sunday, featuring traditional dishes such as roast lamb, ham, hot cross buns, and various springtime vegetables. Sharing a meal is a way to celebrate the joy and abundance of Easter.

    Decorating Eggs

    Decorating eggs is a long-standing Easter tradition in many cultures. Eggs, symbolizing new life and rebirth, are dyed, painted, or decorated with intricate designs. In some traditions, eggs are exchanged as gifts or used as decorations for Easter festivities.

    Easter Parades and Festivals

    Some communities organize Easter parades or festivals featuring elaborate floats, live music, colorful costumes, and religious processions. These events provide opportunities for people to come together, celebrate, and showcase their cultural heritage.

    Acts of Charity and Giving

    Easter is also a time for acts of charity and giving to those in need. Some individuals and organizations volunteer at shelters, food banks, or hospitals, while others donate to charitable causes or participate in fundraising events to help those less fortunate.

    These are just a few examples of how Easter is celebrated around the world. The specific customs and traditions associated with Easter may vary depending on cultural, regional, and religious differences, but the central theme of rejoicing in the resurrection of Jesus Christ remains constant for Christians.

