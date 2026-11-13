The difference between these two is the reason they’re there. The expiry date is telling you the last date you can use the product. Once this date has passed you shouldn’t use the item. The best before date is telling you up until when the food will be at its best quality.

For example, if a packet of biscuits has a best before of 10th December, then the biscuits may not taste as nice or be as crispy after this date. This does NOT mean they’ve gone off though. If a medicine has an expiry date of 10th December, then you simply can’t use it after this date.

Overall, you shouldn’t use items after the expiry date. If you use items before the best before date, then they’ll be at their best quality. Knowing the difference between these dates can help you make better decisions when buying and using food items.