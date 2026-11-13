Not all coaches within Indian Railways have blue seats. Mostly traditional ICF coaches have blue seats. However, modern LHB coaches and new-gen trains such as Vande Bharat have different coloured seats. The design of the seats will depend on what type of train it is, what class it is and what features the coach has. Different coloured fabrics can also be seen on AC coaches. Therefore there are many factors to consider when choosing the colour of the seats on the railways.