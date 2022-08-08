Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Aarya Walvekar, 18-year-old winner of Miss India USA 2022?

    18-year-old Indian American Aarya Walvekar has been crowned Miss India USA 2022 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey. She revealed that she has always dreamt of becoming an actor. She received a ticket to Mumbai early next year to take part in Worldwide Pageants.

    Who is Aarya Walvekar 18 year old winner of Miss India USA 2022 gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    Aarya Walvekar, an Indian American, was named Miss India USA 2022 during the annual competition held in New Jersey. The 18-year-old views it as a major accomplishment and wants to pursue an acting career. The Virginia adolescent said that she has always wanted to be an actor while speaking with the media after the contest. She claimed that she developed a love of movies and television at a very young age and that she dreamed of appearing in movies one day.The longest-running Indian pageant outside of India celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

    She took to Instagram to share her pictures from the event and wrote, "Honored to be your Miss India DMV (dc, maryland, virginia) 2022! thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who helped me get here today❤️ pics part 2 coming soon."
     

    Also Read | Independence Day Special: Miss India USA 2021 Vaidehi Dongre honours her Indian roots

    Aarya Walvekar is a senior at Briar Woods High School in Virginia. According to TEDx Youth Briar Woods, the 18-year-old is a passionate advocate for Mental Health and Body Positivity Heath at Every Size Movement. In addition to speaking at a TEDx event on "Rethinking 'Healthy,'" she has developed other awareness initiatives.

    In addition, Walvekar founded Euphoria Dance Studio, a small company that offers reasonably priced dance instruction to nearby kids. The 18-year-old also took part in community and school theatre and volunteered as a director for regional children's performances. Her interests include cooking, arguing, and travelling. According to the website, Aarya enjoys practising yoga, entertaining friends and family, and spending time with her younger sister.

    Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kindle Paper white to Echo Dot; 5 best tech gifts you can buy for your siblings

    Back to the pageant, there were 74 competitors total, representing 30 US states, who competed in Miss India USA, Mrs. India USA, and Miss Teen India USA. Tanvi Grover of New York was named Miss Teen India USA, while Akshi Jain of Washington was named Mrs. India USA.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for August 8 to August 14

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from August 8 to August 14

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 8 to August 14

    Viral Pictures: World's most expensive garbage bag by Balenciaga, cost worth Rs 1.4 Lakh RBA

    Viral Pictures: World's most expensive garbage bag by Balenciaga, cost worth Rs 1.4 Lakh

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

    Recent Stories

    Fahadh Faasil Birthday After a failed debut Irrfan Khan inspired him to act again drb

    Fahadh Faasil Birthday: After a failed debut, Irrfan Khan inspired him to act again?

    JEE Mains Result 2022 Session 2 result rank cards released know how to check them gcw

    JEE Mains Result 2022: Session 2 result out, rank cards released; know how to check them

    Twitter deal to go ahead if firm provides proof of real accounts says Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter deal to go ahead if firm provides proof of real accounts, says Elon Musk

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for August 8 to August 14

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon