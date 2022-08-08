Who is Aarya Walvekar, 18-year-old winner of Miss India USA 2022?

18-year-old Indian American Aarya Walvekar has been crowned Miss India USA 2022 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey. She revealed that she has always dreamt of becoming an actor. She received a ticket to Mumbai early next year to take part in Worldwide Pageants.

She took to Instagram to share her pictures from the event and wrote, "Honored to be your Miss India DMV (dc, maryland, virginia) 2022! thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who helped me get here today❤️ pics part 2 coming soon."



Aarya Walvekar is a senior at Briar Woods High School in Virginia. According to TEDx Youth Briar Woods, the 18-year-old is a passionate advocate for Mental Health and Body Positivity Heath at Every Size Movement. In addition to speaking at a TEDx event on "Rethinking 'Healthy,'" she has developed other awareness initiatives.

In addition, Walvekar founded Euphoria Dance Studio, a small company that offers reasonably priced dance instruction to nearby kids. The 18-year-old also took part in community and school theatre and volunteered as a director for regional children's performances. Her interests include cooking, arguing, and travelling. According to the website, Aarya enjoys practising yoga, entertaining friends and family, and spending time with her younger sister.

Back to the pageant, there were 74 competitors total, representing 30 US states, who competed in Miss India USA, Mrs. India USA, and Miss Teen India USA. Tanvi Grover of New York was named Miss Teen India USA, while Akshi Jain of Washington was named Mrs. India USA.