White egg or brown egg? What is the difference? Which one is better? Know it all here

You might have heard people saying that a brown egg is better than a white egg. Let us find out which is better and its benefits.

Eggs are one of the most loved breakfast options. You can have them in many ways, from half fry to an omelette. Not just the convenience, eggs are the powerhouse of protein and other nutrients. With such benefits, eggs are a must to add to your diet. But most health-conscious people wonder which egg is better for their health, brown or white?

Some consider brown food healthier; for example, brown bread, brown sugar, wheat pasta, and whole wheat crackers are more nourishing than their white version.

Now the question is whether brown eggs are also better than white eggs. Everyone knows brown eggs are more expensive than white eggs but does this make them a healthier choice? Let us find out.

There are significant differences when it comes to the appearance of the eggs. Brown eggs are darker than the white ones, and their yolk is also brown, unlike the yellow appearance of white eggs. Brown eggs have a pigment in the shell that white eggs don’t have. The main point is to check the nutrient value while comparing these eggs.

It will be a choker for many people that both types of eggs have the same amount of nutrients. Brown eggs are considered organic, but that is just a myth. An egg has several nutrients, like protein, zinc, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, fat, and cholesterol. Both eggs have similar amounts of nutrients, which is why both are on the same level regarding the eating benefits of eggs.

Brown eggs taste different from white eggs, but what makes them different? The primary difference can be concluded by the chicken that lays the egg. Chicken breeds like White Leghorn lay white-shelled eggs, whereas other species like Plymouth Rocks and Rhode Island Reds lay brown-shelled eggs.

The chicken breed that produces brown eggs is given a better diet, and that is why the price of brown eggs is more than that of white. If one feeds different chickens the same food, then the taste difference would not be there.

