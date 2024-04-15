Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    When is Ram Navami? April 16 or 17? Know correct date, muhurat timings and important things to do

    Ram Navami is not only a celebration of the birth of Lord Rama but also an occasion for devotees to reflect on his teachings and ideals, and to renew their commitment to righteousness, truth, and dharma.

    When is Ram Navami? April 16 or 17? Know correct date, muhurat timings and important things to do
    Rishika Khanna
    Ram Navami, one of India's most important festivals, is held every year to commemorate the birth of Lord Ram, Vishnu's seventh avatar in human form. It falls on Shukla Paksha Navami, which is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra month and marks the end of the Chaitra Navratri celebration. Chaitra Navratri falls between March and April on the Hindu calendar.

    This year, Ram Navami is on April 17 and according to Drik Panchang, Lord Ram was born during the Madhyanha period (midday), making it the most auspicious time for Ram Navami puja ceremonies.

    Ram Navami 2024: Timings and Shubh Muhurat

    Ram Navami Madhyanha Muhurat will last 2 hours and 33 minutes from 9:57 a.m. to 12:31 p.m.
    Ram Navami Madhyanha Moment: 11:14 am.
    Ram Navami Tithi begins at 1:23 p.m. on April 16, 2024.
    Ram Navami Tithi ends at 3:14 p.m. on April 17, 2024.

    Ram Navami is a significant Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Here are some traditional activities and practices you can consider doing on Ram Navami.

    Read the Ramayana

    Spend time reading or listening to the Ramayana, the epic tale of Lord Rama's life and teachings. Reflect on the virtues and values exemplified by Lord Rama and draw inspiration from his story.

    Fasting

    Some devotees observe a fast (vrat) on Ram Navami as a form of devotion and penance. You can choose to fast for the entire day or abstain from certain types of food.

    Recitation of Mantras

    Chanting of Lord Rama's mantras such as the "Rama Mantra" (Om Sri Ramaya Namaha) or the "Rama Raksha Stotram" is considered auspicious on Ram Navami. Recite these mantras with devotion and reverence.

    Ram Navami is not only a celebration of the birth of Lord Rama but also an occasion for devotees to reflect on his teachings and ideals, and to renew their commitment to righteousness, truth, and dharma (righteous duty). It is a time for spiritual renewal, community bonding, and joyous festivities among Hindus worldwide.

