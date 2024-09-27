Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarva Pitri Amavasya, is a significant day in Hinduism dedicated to performing rituals for the peace and salvation of ancestors' souls. Observed during Pitru Paksha, it holds immense spiritual value and marks the beginning of Navratri, a festival honoring Goddess Durga

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Mahalaya Amavasya, also called Sarva Pitri Amavasya, holds deep religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism. It is regarded as one of the most auspicious days to perform rituals for the peace and salvation of ancestors' souls. While every Amavasya (New Moon day) is devoted to honoring one's forefathers, the Amavasya during Pitru Paksha is especially important. In 2024, Mahalaya Amavasya will be observed on October 2, marking the conclusion of Pitru Paksha.

    Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Date and Time

    The Amavasya Tithi in 2024 begins on October 1 at 9:39 PM and concludes on October 3 at 12:18 AM. Key periods for performing rituals are the Qutup Muhurta from 11:12 AM to 12:00 PM and the Rauhin Muhurta from 12:00 PM to 12:47 PM. Additionally, the afternoon period from 12:47 PM to 3:11 PM is also significant for these rituals.

    Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Significance

    Mahalaya Amavasya is known by various names, including Sarva Pitri Amavasya, Pitra Moksha Amavasya, and Pitru Amavasya. This day marks the start of Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. The day’s rituals, which include pujas, seek blessings from ancestors, along with the performance of pind daan and pitru tarpan. Families often invite Brahmins to their homes, provide meals, offer clothes, and make other donations as part of the ritual.

    Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Rituals

    The rituals associated with Mahalaya Amavasya (Sarva Pitri Amavasya) begin with an early morning holy bath, followed by cleaning the house and offering prayers to Lord Surya. People prepare sattvik food and invite Brahmins to perform the tarpan ritual, typically done by the male members of the family. It is customary to feed cows, dogs, ants, and crows on this day. After completing the puja, male family members offer food, clothes, and dakshina to the Brahmin. Only after the Brahmin has eaten do the family members partake in the meal.

    ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Start Date, Kalash Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and more

