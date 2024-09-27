Navratri 2024: Start Date, Kalash Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and more

Navratri 2024 Kalash Sthapana Muhurat: The festival of Shardiya Navratri is celebrated every year in the month of Ashwin. During these 9 days, different forms of Goddess are worshipped daily. This time this festival will be celebrated in October 2024.

Shardiy Navratri 2024 Date: Navratri is a major festival of Hindus. It is celebrated four times a year. Of all these, Navratri, which falls in the month of Ashwin, is very special. It is also called Shardiya Navratri. In Shardiya Navratri, the Goddess is worshipped by performing garba dance. During these nine days, different forms of the Goddess are worshipped daily. Know further when Shardiya Navratri will start this time, Muhurta of Kalash installation, method of worship, and other details…

When will Shardiya Navratri 2024 start?

According to Ujjain's astrologer Pandit Praveen Dwivedi, this time the festival of Shardiya Navratri will start from October 3, Thursday, which will continue till October 11, Friday. This time the coincidence of Maha Ashtami and Mahanavami date of Navratri is being made on the same day i.e. 11 October Friday.

Navratri 2024 Kalash installation auspicious time

- From 06:15 am to 07:22 am - From 11:46 am to 12:33 pm (Abhijeet Muhurta) - From 10:41 am to 12:10 pm - From 12:10 pm to 01:38 pm - From 04:36 pm to 06:04 pm - From 06:04 pm to 07:36 pm

Install the Kalash in this way

- Before installing the Kalash at home or in public places, clean the chosen place thoroughly and purify it by sprinkling cow urine or Ganga water. - Place a wooden stool (board) on this holy place and spread a red cloth over it. Take pure water in a copper urn and keep it on a wooden plank. - Put sandalwood, roli, turmeric, flowers, durva, rice etc. in the urn. Make a swastika mark on it with kumkum. Tie a molly i.e. worship thread on the mouth of the Kalash. - Cover the mouth of the Kalash with mango leaves and cover it with coconut. After this chant this mantra - Om Namashchandikaye. This Kalash should remain in its place during Navratri. - Also keep a picture of the Goddess near the Kalash. Apply tilak on it with kumkum, offer a garland of flowers. Light a lamp of pure ghee and offer Abir-Gulal etc. - After worship, offer bhog to the Goddess as per your wish. After this perform the aarti with rituals. Worship the Kalash and the picture of the Goddess in this way every day for 9 days. - In this way, install the Kalash on the first day of Navratri and worship it daily. This will bring happiness and prosperity in your home and every wish will also be fulfilled.

Aarti of Goddess Durga (Devi Durga Ki Aarti)

Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri. Tumko Nishidin Dhyavat Hari Brahma Shiv Ree ॥1॥ Jai Ambe… Mang Sindoor Virajat Tiko Mrigmadko. Ujjwal Se Dou Naina, Chandravadan Niko ॥2॥ Jai Ambe.… Kanak Saman Kalewar Raktambar Raja. Rakt-Pushp Gal Mala, Kanthanpar Saaje ॥3॥ Jai Ambe… Kehri Vahan Rajat, Khadg Khapar Dhaari. Sur-Nar-Muni-Jan Sevat, Tinke Dukh Harini ॥4॥ Jai Ambe… Kanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti. Kotik Chandra Divakar, Sam Rajat Jyoti ॥5॥ Jai Ambe… Shumbh Nishumbh Vidare, Mahishasur-Dhati. Dhumravilocan Naina Nishidin Madmati ॥6॥ Jai Ambe… Chand Mund Sanhare, Shonitbeej Hare. Madhu Kaitebh Dou Mare, Sur Bhayhin Kare ॥7॥ Jai Ambe… Brahmani, Rudrani Tum Kamalarani. Aagam-Nigam-Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patrani ॥8॥ Jai Ambe… Chausath Yogini Gaavat, Nritya Karat Bhairon. Bajat Taal Mridanga Au Bajat Damru ॥9॥ Jai Ambe… Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata. Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta Sukh Sampati Karta ॥10॥ Jai Ambe… Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Var Mudra Dhaari. Manvanchhit Fal Paavat, Sevat Nar-Nari ॥11॥ Jai Ambe… Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapoor Baati. (Shri) Malketu Mein Rajat Koti Ratan Jyoti ॥12॥ Jai Ambe… (Shri) Ambeji Ki Aarti Jo Koi Nar Gave. Kahat Shivanand Swami, Sukh Sampati Pave ॥13॥ Jai Ambe...





Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, religious scriptures and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

