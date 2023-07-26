What is 'Uterine fibroids'? Busting myths related to non-cancerous growth in the uterus

We spoke to Dr. Nirmala M, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, and Fertility Specialist Motherhood Hospitals, Whitefield, Bengaluru, who talked about The non-cancerous growth in the uterus and more

Uterine fibroids are a common condition that affects many women worldwide. The non-cancerous growth in the uterus can lead to various concerns and symptoms. Unfortunately, several misconceptions and myths about uterine fibroids can make women confused and unnecessarily anxious. To arm women with accurate information about uterine fibroids, the goal is to dispel these myths and offer evidence-based information in this article.

Myth 1: uterine fibroids always result in infertility.

Most women with uterine fibroids can conceive naturally and have successful pregnancies, although some may have trouble doing so. Fibroids' effect on fertility is influenced by their size, location, and number. Determine the best course of action with the help of a gynaecologist or fertility expert.

Myth 2: Surgery is necessary for uterine fibroids.

Fact: Surgery is not always the first course of treatment for uterine fibroids. The severity of the symptoms, the size and location of the fibroids, and the woman's reproductive goals all play a role in the management strategy. In many cases, fibroids can be effectively managed without surgery through medication or minimally invasive techniques like uterine artery embolization or focused ultrasound.

Myth 3: Heavy menstrual bleeding is given when there are uterine fibroids

Contrary to popular belief, not all women with uterine fibroids experience the common symptom of heavy menstrual bleeding. Numerous symptoms, such as pelvic pain, pressure, frequent urination, or even no symptoms at all, can be present with fibroids. A healthcare professional should be consulted in order to assess the specific symptoms and create a treatment plan that is suitable for each patient's needs.

Myth 4: Uterine fibroids must always be removed right away.

Fact: If uterine fibroids are small, asymptomatic, or do not negatively affect a woman's quality of life, they may not need to be removed right away. Regular monitoring and conservative management may be advised in such circumstances. However, intervention may be required if fibroids are leading to serious symptoms or complications. A healthcare professional should be consulted before deciding whether to remove fibroids, and the pros, cons, and unique circumstances should all be considered.

Myth 5: Cancer always develops from uterine fibroids.

Uterine fibroids do not strengthen the risk of developing uterine cancer; these are non-cancerous growths. Cancer and fibroids are separate diseases; having fibroids does not increase your risk of cancerous tumours. But it's important to distinguish between fibroids and other conditions through accurate diagnosis and consistent observation.

To ensure that women have accurate information about uterine fibroids and can make wise decisions about their health, it is critical to distinguish between facts and myths. The common condition of uterine fibroids can be successfully treated with various approaches tailored to each patient's requirements. By dispelling myths about fibroids, women will feel more empowered to take control of their reproductive health, seek the proper medical advice, and comprehend the various treatment options.