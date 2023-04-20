What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment

There are two types of lymphoma one can keep in mind basis the symptoms; they Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Let is know about it in detail

Cancer can affect anyone, irrespective of age, gender, and race. The disease can also affect any part of the body when cells in the body divide rapidly, causing tumours to form and spread throughout the body. Cancer is often categorised based on the type of cells that are initially impacted, even though there are many different varieties of cancer, each with its own characteristics. Lymphoma is one such cancer.

Also known as immune system cancer, Lymphoma develops when white blood cells called lymphocytes grow rapidly. These lymphocytes are part of your immune system, which helps fight infection.

Lymphocytes travel around your body in the lymphatic system carrying a fluid called lymph. The lymph fluid passes through glands (lymph nodes), which are spread throughout your body. Though Lymphoma is prevalent worldwide, educating yourself about its causes and how it can be treated at the earliest is always beneficial.

According to Dr. Divyesh Patel, Hematologist, HCG Cancer Centre - Vadodara, there are two types of lymphoma one can keep in mind basis the symptoms: Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Symptoms:

The symptoms of lymphoma can vary depending on the type and stage of the disease. Common symptoms of lymphoma include the following: Enlarged lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin, fatigue and weakness, fever and chills, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, Itching, shortness of breath, chest pain.

Causes:

The exact cause of lymphoma is unknown, but certain risk factors can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. These include:

Weakened immune system: People with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV or who have had an organ transplant, are more likely to develop lymphoma.

Age: Lymphoma is highly common in people over the age of 60.

Family History: People with a family history of lymphoma are at a slightly higher risk of developing the disease.

Exposure to certain chemicals: Exposure to certain chemicals, such as pesticides, can increase the risk of lymphoma.

Infection: Certain infections, such as the Epstein-Barr virus and the Helicobacter pylori bacteria, have been linked to an increased risk of lymphoma.

The treatment for lymphoma depends on the type and stage of the disease and the person's overall health. Treatment options include:

Chemotherapy: This type of cancer treatment uses drugs to kill cancer cells. Chemotherapy is often used to treat both Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Radiation Therapy: This treatment uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells. It is often used in combination with chemotherapy to treat lymphoma.

Immunotherapy: This treatment uses drugs to help the immune system fight cancer. It is often used to treat certain types of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Stem cell transplant involves replacing damaged stem cells with healthy ones. It is often used to treat lymphoma that has come back after previous treatment.

To summarise, lymphoma is cancer that needs immediate medical attention, especially when experiencing crucial symptoms. A quick diagnosis can help detect the treatment for the illness. Depending on the prognosis, treatment options include chemotherapy, stem cell transplant, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy.