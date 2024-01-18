Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What is CAR-T Cell therapy used for Blood Cancer? Know the power of immune cells

    CAR-T cell therapy, or Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy, is a revolutionary form of immunotherapy designed to treat certain types of blood cancers, particularly leukaemia and lymphoma. 
     

    What is CAR-T Cell therapy used for Blood Cancer? Know the power of immune cells RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Blood cancer, also known as hematologic cancer, begins in the cells of the blood-forming tissues, such as the bone marrow, lymphatic system, and blood cells. It affects the production and function of blood cells. There are three main types of blood cells: red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Blood cancer can affect any of these cell types. 

    The two primary categories of blood cancers are leukemia, which starts in the bone marrow, where blood cells are produced, and lymphoma, which originates in the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. Myeloma, also known as multiple myeloma, affects plasma cells in the bone marrow. 

    Also Read: Mango to Papaya: 7 fruits that are rich in Vitamin C

    What is CAR-T Cell therapy used for Blood Cancer? Know the power of immune cells RBA

    CAR-T cell therapy, or Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy, is a revolutionary form of immunotherapy designed to treat certain types of blood cancers, particularly leukemia and lymphoma. This innovative approach involves genetically modifying a patient's own T cells to enhance their ability to recognize and attack cancer cells. CAR-T cell therapy involves the genetic modification of a patient's own T cells to equip them with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These receptors are designed to recognize and bind to specific proteins expressed on the surface of cancer cells. By engineering the patient's immune cells in this manner, CAR-T therapy harnesses the body's natural defense mechanism to target and destroy cancer cells with precision.

    In recent years, the field of cancer treatment has witnessed a revolutionary breakthrough with the advent of CAR-T cell therapy. Among the various applications of this innovative approach, its remarkable success in treating blood cancers has garnered significant attention. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy, or CAR-T, represents a groundbreaking development in the fight against hematologic malignancies, showcasing the potential to transform the cancer treatment landscape.

    Also Read: Where is Veerbhadra temple? 7 unknown things about THIS Hindu shrine

    The Journey from Laboratory to Clinical Success
    The roots of CAR-T cell therapy trace back to the early 1990s when researchers began exploring ways to enhance the immune system's ability to recognize and eliminate cancer. The journey from the laboratory to clinical success has been marked by continuous refinement of techniques, overcoming challenges, and rigorous clinical trials.

    What is CAR-T Cell therapy used for Blood Cancer? Know the power of immune cells RBA

    The Breakthrough in Blood Cancers
    The application of CAR-T cell therapy in treating blood cancers, such as leukaemia and lymphoma, has yielded remarkable results. These malignancies often exhibit specific surface markers that make them ideal targets for CAR-T cells. In particular, CD19, a protein commonly found on the surface of B cells, has been a key focus for CAR-T therapy. Regulatory agencies' approval of CAR-T cell therapies like Kymriah and Yescarta underscores the transformative impact on patients with relapsed or refractory blood cancers.

    Unleashing the Power of Immune Cells
    CAR-T cell therapy represents a paradigm shift in cancer treatment by harnessing the patient's own immune system to combat the disease. Once infused back into the patient, the modified T cells multiply and persist, providing a sustained immune response against cancer cells. The precision and potency of CAR-T cells in targeting cancer make them a potent weapon against blood cancers, offering hope to patients who have exhausted conventional treatment options.

    Challenges and Future Directions
    We are exploring ways to enhance the safety and efficacy of CAR-T therapies, including developing next-generation CAR constructs and combination therapies. Looking ahead, the future of CAR-T cell therapy holds promise for expanding its application to other types of cancer and refining existing treatments. Ongoing research aims to identify new target antigens, improve the manufacturing process, and enhance the persistence of CAR-T cells within the body.

    CAR-T cell therapy has emerged as a groundbreaking approach in treating blood cancers, offering new hope to patients facing limited options. By tapping into the body's own immune system, this innovative therapy represents a remarkable stride towards personalized and targeted cancer treatment. As research advances and technology evolves, CAR-T cell therapy is poised to reshape the landscape of cancer care, unlocking new possibilities for patients and experts.

    -Dr. Natraj K S, Senior Consultant – Hematology, HCG Cancer Hospitals, KR Road, Bangalore.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Here is how your horoscope for January 22 looks like gcw

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Here's how your horoscope for January 22 looks like

    Daily Horoscope for January 17 2024 Aries gemini virgo leo libra capricorn cancer aquarius pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 17, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for January 17 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    WHO says tobacco use rates declining worldwide; 1 in 5 adults consume tobacco

    WHO says tobacco use rates declining worldwide; 1 in 5 adults consume tobacco

    Daily Horoscope for January 15 2024 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Cancer Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 15, 2024: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be careful Pisces

    Recent Stories

    7 good habits to start a fruitful day ATG EAI

    7 good habits to start a fruitful day

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Roht and Rinku smash 36 runs in one over at the Chinnaswamy stadium (WATCH) osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit and Rinku smash 36 runs in one over at the Chinnaswamy stadium (WATCH)

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Eisenhower Park gears up for India v Pakistan spectacle with unique modular features osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eisenhower Park gears up for India v Pakistan spectacle with unique modular features

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi shines as India triumphs in Double Super Over thriller, sweeps series 3-0 osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi shines as India triumphs in Double Super Over thriller, sweeps series 3-0

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Double super over drama unfolds in Bangalore osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Double super over drama unfolds in Bangalore

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon