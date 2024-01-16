Mango to Papaya: 7 fruits that are rich in Vitamin C

Explore the vibrant world of nutrition with our guide to seven vitamin C-rich fruits. From the tropical allure of guava to the zesty burst of oranges, discover how kiwi, strawberries, papaya, pineapple, and mango contribute to your well-being. Dive into the delicious realm of natural vitamins, antioxidants, and health benefits, as we unveil the nutritional treasures these fruits offer

Guava: Guava is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C. Just one guava can provide more than double the daily recommended intake of Vitamin C

Kiwi: Kiwi is not only a delicious and refreshing fruit but also packed with Vitamin C. Eating one medium-sized kiwi can provide more Vitamin C than an orange

Strawberries: These berries are not only tasty but also high in Vitamin C. They can be enjoyed fresh or added to various dishes

Oranges: Oranges are well-known for their Vitamin C content. They are not only a convenient snack but also versatile in recipes and as a juice

Papaya: Papaya is a tropical fruit that is rich in Vitamin C. It also contains digestive enzymes and other nutrients

Pineapple: Pineapple is another tropical fruit that provides a good amount of Vitamin C. It adds a sweet and tangy flavor to dishes

Mango: Besides being a delicious tropical fruit, mangoes are a good source of Vitamin C. They can be enjoyed fresh or used in smoothies, salads, and salsas