Where is Veerbhadra temple? 7 unknown things about THIS Hindu shrine

Veerabhadra Temple, Lepakshi: A 16th-century marvel in Andhra Pradesh, blending Vijayanagara architecture, hanging pillars, vibrant murals, and cultural spirituality

Location

Perched on Devakuta Parvatham amidst the Godavari River near Pattiseema, Veerabhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh venerates Shiva, embodying the fierce Veerabhadra form

Mythological Signifcance

It is believed to be the place where Jatayu fell after being fatally wounded by Ravana

Historical Significance

It is believed to have been built by the brothers Viranna and Virupanna, who were governors under the Vijayanagara Empire

Unique Hanging Pillar

There is a pillar in the main hall that does not touch the ground, and it is possible to pass objects, like a piece of cloth, under it. This is considered an architectural marvel

Mural Paintings

The temple houses intricate mural paintings on the ceiling, depicting scenes from the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

Lepakshi Monolithic Nandi

There is a colossal monolithic Nandi (bull), which is about 4.5 meters in height and 8.23 meters in length. It is carved from a single block of granite

Veerabhadra Temple Festival

The annual Veerabhadra Temple festival is celebrated with grandeur and attracts a large number of devotees. The festival usually involves processions, rituals, and cultural events

