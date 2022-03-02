What is Ash Wednesday? Wishes, Images messages, Bible verses, to mark first day of Lent

Ash Wednesday takes its name from the Christian tradition. It marks the beginning of 40 days of Lent, culminating on Easter.

Each year, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday falls on March 2. Ash Wednesday focuses the Christian’s heart on repentance and prayer, usually through personal and collective confession.

What is Ash Wednesday?

The day's name comes from the custom that churchgoers are marked on the forehead with a cross of ash to symbolise death and regret for past sins. The priest will accompany the marking with a recital of Genesis 3:19 - "Remember that you are dust, and to dust, you shall return". Ash Wednesday always falls after Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day, celebrated 47 days before Easter Sunday.

The tradition of marking with ashes began in the early church as a way for persistent sinners to outwardly show their desire for repentance. By the end of the 10th century, the custom had spread to all the faithful.

Marked a day later, the observance bridges the gap between crepe-based excess and the disciplined fasting involved with Lent. The day marks the start of Lent, the Christian keeping of the Biblical story of Jesus Christ’s withdrawal into the desert for 40 days.

Here are some Ash Wednesday messages, quotes and Bible verses, to mark the first day of Lent

Warm wishes on Ash Wednesday to everyone. On this day, let us remind ourselves that none of us are here forever and everything will turn into dust one day.

Ash Wednesday is a day full of happiness. The source of all misery is the illusion that we are anything but dust in ourselves.

Most merciful Lord we come this great day of Ash Wednesday praying as we remember our Lord Jesus' trek towards Calvary. Happy Ash Wednesday 2022

Let us live our lives to the fullest, let us face every challenge that comes before us. Wishing everyone a Happy Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is the day to ponder over our mortality. Today is the day to celebrate life as we realise that we all will turn into dust one day.

We are taught to stick together and learn from our reflections on this great and holy occasion of this Happy Ash Wednesday 2022

In this world, the day you will find yourself, you will find God and the peace for which you have been longing for long.

