    What is Ash Wednesday? Wishes, Images messages, Bible verses, to mark first day of Lent

    Ash Wednesday takes its name from the Christian tradition. It marks the beginning of 40 days of Lent, culminating on Easter. 

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    Each year, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday falls on March 2. Ash Wednesday focuses the Christian’s heart on repentance and prayer, usually through personal and collective confession. 

    What is Ash Wednesday? 
    The day's name comes from the custom that churchgoers are marked on the forehead with a cross of ash to symbolise death and regret for past sins. The priest will accompany the marking with a recital of Genesis 3:19 - "Remember that you are dust, and to dust, you shall return".  Ash Wednesday always falls after Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day, celebrated 47 days before Easter Sunday.

    The tradition of marking with ashes began in the early church as a way for persistent sinners to outwardly show their desire for repentance. By the end of the 10th century, the custom had spread to all the faithful.

    Marked a day later, the observance bridges the gap between crepe-based excess and the disciplined fasting involved with Lent. The day marks the start of Lent, the Christian keeping of the Biblical story of Jesus Christ’s withdrawal into the desert for 40 days.

    Here are some Ash Wednesday messages, quotes and Bible verses, to mark the first day of Lent

    • Warm wishes on Ash Wednesday to everyone. On this day, let us remind ourselves that none of us are here forever and everything will turn into dust one day.
    •  Ash Wednesday is a day full of happiness. The source of all misery is the illusion that we are anything but dust in ourselves.
    • Most merciful Lord we come this great day of Ash Wednesday praying as we remember our Lord Jesus' trek towards Calvary. Happy Ash Wednesday 2022
    • Let us live our lives to the fullest, let us face every challenge that comes before us. Wishing everyone a Happy Ash Wednesday.
    • Ash Wednesday is the day to ponder over our mortality. Today is the day to celebrate life as we realise that we all will turn into dust one day.
    • On this Ash Wednesday, let us remind ourselves that none of us are here forever and that one day everything will turn to dust.
    • We are taught to stick together and learn from our reflections on this great and holy occasion of this Happy Ash Wednesday 2022
    • In this world, the day you will find yourself, you will find God and the peace for which you have been longing for long. 

    Bible Verses

    • John 11:25-26: "Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?'"
    • 1 Peter 1:3: "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead."
    • 1 Corinthians 15:21: "For since death came through a man, the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man."
    • Philippians 3:10: "I want to know Christ—yes, to know the power of his resurrection and participation in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death."
    • Acts 4:33: "With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God's grace was so powerfully at work in them all."
    • Luke 24:6-7: "He is not here; he has risen!"
    • Romans 8:34: "Who then is the one who condemns? No one."
    • Philippians 2:8: "And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death— even death on a cross!"
    • 1 Corinthians 6:14: "And God raised the Lord and will also raise us up by his power."
    • Romans 6:9: "We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him."
    • Romans 8:34: "Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us."
    • Romans 6:8-11:"The death he died, he died to sin once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus. "
    • Luke 24:6-7: "Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: 'The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.'"
    • Romans 6:8-11: "Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him. For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him."
    • Acts 3:15: "You killed the author of life, but God raised him from the dead."

     

     

     

     

