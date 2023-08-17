Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight loss with cardamom: 6 ways elaichi can aid in shedding pounds

    Weight loss with cardamom: 6 ways elaichi can aid in shedding pounds
    Elaichi, or cardamom, isn't just a fragrant spice that adds depth to your culinary creations; it also harbours properties that can aid in your weight loss journey. Discover how incorporating elaichi into your diet can provide you with effective support in shedding those extra pounds. Here are six ways elaichi can assist in your weight loss efforts:

    1. Boosted Metabolism

    Elaichi is known to stimulate metabolism, leading to an increased rate of calorie burning. A faster metabolism can contribute to more efficient weight loss.

    2. Appetite Control

    The natural compounds in elaichi have appetite-suppressing effects, helping to curb cravings and reduce overeating, which can aid in weight management.

    3. Improved Digestion

    Elaichi aids in digestion by promoting the secretion of digestive enzymes. Effective digestion can prevent bloating and support a healthy gut, essential for successful weight loss.

    4. Enhanced Detoxification

    The diuretic properties of elaichi promote urination, which assists in flushing out toxins and excess water weight from the body.

    ALSO READ: Health Hacks: 5 surprising advantages of eating Raw Turmeric

    5. Blood Sugar Regulation

    Elaichi helps regulate blood sugar levels, preventing spikes and crashes that can lead to overeating. Stable blood sugar levels can support healthier food choices.

    6. Stress Reduction

    Stress can contribute to weight gain. Elaichi's soothing aroma and calming effects can help manage stress, potentially reducing emotional eating.

    ALSO READ: Macher Jhol to Ilish-7 popular Bengali lunch items for SUNDAY feast

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
