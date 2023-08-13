Lifestyle

Macher Jhol to Ilish-7 popular Bengali lunch items for SUNDAY feast

Bengali cuisine is known for its distinct flavours, mustard oil use, and various spices. Here are some popular Bengali dishes that showcase the unique flavours of the region.

Image credits: Instagram

Macher Jhol

A lighter fish curry made with different spices and vegetables. It's comforting and pairs well with rice.
 

Image credits: Getty

Aloo Posto

Potatoes cooked in a poppy seed paste, resulting in a nutty and mildly spiced dish that's a vegetarian favorite.

Image credits: Instagram

Shorshe Ilish

This is a quintessential Bengali dish made with hilsa fish cooked in a mustard seed paste. It's known for its pungent and unique flavor.
 

Image credits: Getty

Bhapa Ilish

Another variation of hilsa fish preparation, where the fish is marinated with mustard paste and then steamed to perfection.
 

Image credits: Getty

Chingri Malai Curry

A creamy prawn curry made with coconut milk and spices, offering a rich and indulgent flavour.

Image credits: Instagram

Luchi and Alur Torkari

Luchi is deep-fried puffed bread, often served with a potato curry known as alur torkari. It's a popular breakfast or festive meal.

Image credits: Getty

Mishti

Bengali sweets are renowned for their variety and intricate flavours. Some popular options include Rasgulla, Sandesh, Rosogolla, and Chomchom.

Image credits: Getty
