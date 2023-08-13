Macher Jhol to Ilish-7 popular Bengali lunch items for SUNDAY feast

Lifestyle
Bengali cuisine is known for its distinct flavours, mustard oil use, and various spices. Here are some popular Bengali dishes that showcase the unique flavours of the region.
A lighter fish curry made with different spices and vegetables. It's comforting and pairs well with rice.
Potatoes cooked in a poppy seed paste, resulting in a nutty and mildly spiced dish that's a vegetarian favorite.
This is a quintessential Bengali dish made with hilsa fish cooked in a mustard seed paste. It's known for its pungent and unique flavor.
Another variation of hilsa fish preparation, where the fish is marinated with mustard paste and then steamed to perfection.
A creamy prawn curry made with coconut milk and spices, offering a rich and indulgent flavour.
Luchi is deep-fried puffed bread, often served with a potato curry known as alur torkari. It's a popular breakfast or festive meal.
Bengali sweets are renowned for their variety and intricate flavours. Some popular options include Rasgulla, Sandesh, Rosogolla, and Chomchom.